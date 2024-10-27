Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda & National Coalition Ramp Up "Power of the Ballot Freedom and Joy" Bus Tour to Mobilize Voters in Final Stretch of Early Voting
Oct 27, 2024, 10:58 ET
ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Power of the Ballot Freedom and Joy Bus Tour is crisscrossing the state to energize voters across Georgia during the final week of early voting. Multiple buses are traveling through key regions to mobilize Black communities in barber shops, senior centers, churches, and more. Organized by the Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda, the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) and a host of other partners, the get-out-the-vote (GOTV) initiative began on the first day of early voting. The Georgia tour is part of NCBCP's broader effort, deploying buses nationwide to strengthen local outreach and
The schedule for Georgia activities from October 26 to October 30 is listed below. All buses depart from the Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda's headquarters in the IBEW Building, 501 Pulliam Street, SW, Atlanta. Departure times are indicated in parentheses.
WHO:
Helen Butler, Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda/Georgia Black Women's Roundtable
Melanie Campbell, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation
Dr. Elsie Cooke-Holmes, National President & Chair of the Board
Darrell Coles, National Coordinator, Black Youth Vote!
Deborah Scott, Georgia Stand Up
Dr. Elsie Cooke-Holmes, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Unity 2024 Campaign
Cobb NAACP
Southwest Voters League
RISE
HBCU Green Fund
Equity For All
Churches, Nonprofits, & the Divine Nine
WHAT:
Power of the Ballot Freedom and Joy GOTV Bus Tour to mobilize voters at various activities throughout the State.
Sunday, October 27, 2024
East Point, Georgia (Bus #1)
"Souls to the Polls"
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Impact Church
2323 Sylvan Road
Sponsor: Georgia Stand Up
(Bus #1 departs 9 AM)
Atlanta, Georgia (Bus #2)
"Get on Board - Souls to the Polls"
11:30 AM - 4:30 PM
Flipper Temple AME Church
580 Atlanta Student Movement Boulevard
Sponsors: Churches, Nonprofits, Divine Nine
(Bus #2 departs 11:00 AM)
Marietta, Georgia
Cobb County Civic Center
12:30 PM - 4:00 PM
"Souls to the Polls - Press Conference/Canvassing"
548 South Marietta Parkway
Food/Entertainment
Sponsors: Cobb NAACP, Divine Nine, Churches
HOW:
To contact a coordinator call or text 818.613.9521 or email [email protected].
ABOUT THE PEOPLE'S AGENDA/GA BLACK WOMEN'S ROUNDTABLE
The Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda (People's Agenda) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to year-round voter registration, education, and mobilization in Black communities throughout Georgia. Founded by the late civil rights leader Dr. Joseph Lowery, the organization is led by board chair Rev. J. A. Milner and executive director, Helen Butler. It operates with headquarters in Atlanta and offices in Athens, Albany, Macon, Augusta, LaGrange, and Savannah. The organization's woman's initiative, Georgia Black Women's Roundtable, is an affiliate of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation's Black Women's Roundtable. This intergenerational leadership development, mentoring, and empowerment arm focuses on advocating for justice and equitable public policies for Black women and girls.
ABOUT THE NATIONAL COALITION ON BLACK CIVIC PARTICIPATION (NCBCP)
The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation is a leading organization dedicated to increasing Black civic engagement, political participation, and economic empowerment. Founded in 1976, the NCBCP's mission is to create sustainable, impactful change by fostering inclusive and diverse leadership and policy advocacy that centers the needs of Black communities across the U.S. The Black Women's Roundtable is an empowerment program from the NCBCP.
Contact: Edrea Davis
Email: [email protected]
Phone/Text: 818.613.9521
SOURCE Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda
