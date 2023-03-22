Georgia College & State University explores the "Power of the Public Square" in inaugural TEDx event

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia College & State University will share its expertise, creativity and thought-leadership with the world in its first TEDxGeorgiaCollege.

TEDxGeorgiaCollege promises to unlock the "Power of the Public Square" by presenting an evening of speakers who hope to inspire our limitless potential to benefit the public good.

The evening will follow the TED model of gathering the most interesting people together to explore a theme from a variety of angles.

Harold Mock, director of Leadership Programs at Georgia College, says the TEDx format provides the opportunity to demonstrate what universities do best.

"TEDx events are organized by passionate individuals who seek to uncover new ideas and share research that spark conversations," Mock said. "We know that sharing ideas with our neighbors awakens our curiosity and opens our eyes to the transformative power of new ideas."

The inaugural TEDxGeorgiaCollege features nine speakers—alumni, professors, students and friends who'll share original, transformative ideas.

Georgia College Biology Professor Melanie DeVore will speak to the power of music to cut through the noise and inject joy into life. Georgia College senior and aspiring educator Jacob Carter hopes to motivate the mathematician inside all of us.

Alumna Lisa Calvert will use her time to amplify "the Silent Voices in the Public Square." Georgia Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Chris Clark will reflect on thoughtful leadership in a talk entitled "The CEO Imperative."

Georgia College Business Law and Ethics Professor Jehan El-Jourbagy will share her belief that corporations can rise to the occasion and present innovative solutions to the world's most pressing problems.

"At Georgia College, we believe in the power of the public square," Mock said. "Our goal with TEDxGeorgiaCollege is to showcase for the international TED community the unique voices, stories and ideas that make Georgia College special."

TEDxGeorgiaCollege will take place in front of a live audience from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, in the historic Campus Theatre downtown Milledgeville. Following the live event, TED will publish each TEDxGeorgiaCollege talk to its 37 million subscribers.

TEDxGeorgiaCollege is an independent event organized in the spirit of TED's mission to research, discover and share "ideas worth spreading." TEDx events are operated under a license from the TED Foundation.

For more, visit tedxgeorgiacollege.com.

For additional information and scheduling interviews, please call:

478-445-8668 / 478-508-2599. Or email: [email protected].

SOURCE Georgia College & State University