Georgia College unveils 100% online AI Strategy master's degree -- no computer science background required

The program launches this fall and is currently accepting applications.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Master of Science in AI Strategy degree — an innovative program meant to equip individuals from any background with the skills to harness the power of emerging technology in any business or industry — is coming to Georgia College & State University.

The program was approved today by the University System of Georgia Board of Regents and is currently accepting applications for the fall 2026 class.

Fouts Bros Inc. in Milledgeville partners with GCSU. President and CEO Scott Edens, pictured with Fouts Bros employee and GCSU alumnus Grant Motley, is committed to hiring interns from the new Master of Science in AI Strategy program. Photo by GCSU/Anna Gay Leavitt.

"This is not a software engineering program," said GCSU President Cathy Cox. "Instead, this degree will give students a holistic understanding of how AI can help make operations more efficient and boost ROI across industries. A business that is trying to find the right AI solution for its needs will want to hire a graduate with this degree."

The demand for AI-savvy professionals continues to grow nationwide, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projecting more than 300,000 AI-related jobs to be created annually through 2034.

The AI Strategy degree — which comprises 30 credit hours and can be completed in one year on a full-time enrollment plan — will blend the liberal arts principles of critical thinking, ethical reasoning, complex problem solving and effective communication with an understanding of enterprise operations. Students will emerge from the program with the tools they need to leverage artificial intelligence — one of the most consequential workforce transformations in history — to benefit their business.

"The graduates this program produces won't just know how to build AI systems, they'll know what those systems mean, who they affect and how to make them serve human ends," said Dr. Ward Risvold, assistant professor of business communications and director of The AI Lab at GCSU, who already leads undergraduate AI courses at the university, as well as AI training workshops for faculty, staff and workforce development groups. "That's what a liberal arts foundation gives you that a coding bootcamp never can."

Georgia College has also established partnerships with leading enterprise software platforms including Celonis, SAP, IBM WatsonX, UiPath and Base44, according to Dr. Jeannie Pridmore, chair of Information Systems & Computer Science in GCSU's J. Whitney Bunting College of Business & Technology.

"These enterprise technology partnerships give students hands-on experience with the same AI platforms used throughout industries," Pridmore said. "Graduates of our Master of Science in AI Strategy program will be prepared for high-impact roles like AI Solutions Architect, Enterprise AI Consultant and AI Product Manager in industries including healthcare, finance, retail, consulting and government."

Designed for working professionals, the master's degree is offered fully online with flexibility in mind. Applicants are not required to hold a computer science degree, as the curriculum is structured to teach foundational machine learning frameworks from the ground up. The program also offers optional in-person experiences and study abroad opportunities.

The AI Strategy degree will be offered through the university's Department of Information Systems & Computer Science, which is fully accredited by ABET and the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. The program is pending final approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

GCSU's College of Business & Technology earned multiple top rankings in U.S. News & World Report's 2026 Best Colleges list, including No. 1 in undergraduate business programs in Georgia among all public schools in the 12-state regional South, No. 2 undergraduate computer science program in the same category, and No. 2 master of business administration degree in Georgia.

Learn more about the AI Strategy master's program and apply online.

Video interviews and B-Roll: Click here to access interviews with Dr. Pridmore, Dr. Risvold, GCSU Provost Dr. Holley Roberts and Fouts Bros Inc. President & CEO Mr. Scott Edens, in addition to B-Roll of the GCSU campus.

About Georgia College & State University

Located in Milledgeville, Georgia, Georgia College & State University is one of three selective admission institutions in the University System of Georgia, along with Georgia Tech and The University of Georgia. With an enrollment of more than 7,300 students from 150 of Georgia's 159 counties, GCSU was ranked fifth among all public regional universities in the South – and first among schools in Georgia — in the US News & World Report's 2026 rankings. Since 2022, GCSU has also produced the No. 1 academic success rate among all public NCAA Division II colleges and universities in the country. Hands-on learning opportunities at the university are available in top undergraduate majors, including Business, Nursing, Education, Psychology, Exercise Science and Communications, plus dozens of graduate programs and a pre-med mentoring pathway with 15 years of 100% success in medical school admission.

For more information, visit www.gcsu.edu or Front Page for the latest university news.

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SOURCE Georgia College & State University