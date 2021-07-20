Georgia Continues County Expansion of Self-Service Vehicle Kiosk Program

ATLANTA, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia MV Express kiosk program, provided by Intellectual Technology, Inc., has recently added 15 more Georgia counties and plans to install an additional 12 new kiosks into current and newly joined counties for its motor vehicle kiosk program. Installing kiosks in grocery stores has proven to be widely popular with Georgia residents, as 45 of the kiosks are installed in Georgia Kroger stores, and installations within Publix Supermarkets in Dougherty, Lowndes, and Muscogee Counties coming soon.

Georgia MVD Director Brent Bennett has widely embraced providing more convenient technology for Georgia citizens to perform motor vehicle services. Since the program began in 2014, over 1.7 million vehicle registrations have been performed on 60 Georgia MV Express kiosks. Most of the usage is due to placing kiosks in more conveniently located grocery stores, allowing citizens 24/7 access to renew Georgia vehicle registrations.

The newest kiosk installs will occur in three current, including three kiosks in Fulton County and four new counties: Muscogee, Paulding, Chatham, and Lowndes, giving over 775,000 Georgians access to kiosks not previously available. The newest participating counties extend kiosk coverage to an additional 312,000 Georgians, bringing the total population for participating counties to over 1 million. The newest participating counties are as follows:

Barrow County

Chatham County

Dooly County

Greene County

Hart County

Jasper County

Lowndes County

Mitchell County

Monroe County

Morgan County

Pike County

Pulaski County

Screven County

Schley County

Sumter County

When asked about the success of this program, Director Bennett had this to say, "The Georgia Department of Revenue is proud of the Georgia MV Express kiosk program and the number of people we have been able to serve through this program. This expansion allows us to reach more Georgians by adding participating counties surrounding the counties with physical kiosk locations. As we continue expanding the program footprint, we also look forward to additional transactions, making this program more convenient and able to be used by more citizens."

The Georgia Tag Kiosks are located at select grocery stores and county tag offices. There are now 60 kiosks installed and 65 Georgia counties participating in this program. Residents of a participating county can use any kiosk, even those located in other counties. For a complete listing of all participating Georgia counties along with kiosk locations visit https://gamvexpress.com/.

Georgia Tag Kiosks are provided by Intellectual Technology, Inc. (ITI) and allow county residents to conduct their vehicle registration renewals at more convenient locations, with extended hours of operations.

The kiosks are as easy to use as an ATM, and registrations can be renewed in as little as two minutes. Simply scan your Georgia driver's license, pay with a credit or debit card, and print your Georgia registration card and license plate decal. Georgia Tag Kiosks accept payment by credit and debit cards with instructions available in English or Spanish.

About ITI:

Intellectual Technology Inc. (ITI) specializes in DMV kiosks that help motor vehicle agencies increase speed, visibility, and security of motor vehicle transactions. ITI is the industry leader in DMV kiosk technology with programs in 14 states. Whether services are delivered in DMV offices, mail fulfillment centers, or self-service kiosks, ITI's products and software provide motor vehicle agencies the ability to service customers where and when they prefer.

ITI Media Contact: Andrew Ginter, (260) 459-8800; [email protected]

SOURCE Intellectual Technology, Inc.