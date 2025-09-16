GEORGIA CORE LAUNCHES "WEIRD LOOKING STOOLS" CAMPAIGN TO SPARK LIFE-SAVING CONVERSATIONS ABOUT COLON CANCER

Artist-designed stools in bars and coffee shops bring awareness to the signs and symptoms of the second leading cause of cancer death in Georgia.

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia CORE (Center for Oncology Research and Education) today announced the launch of "Weird Looking Stools," a statewide awareness campaign using unexpected art to normalize and prompt life-saving conversations about colon cancer and increase voluntary check-ups. To date, colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in both Georgia and the U.S. By 2030, colon cancer is projected to become the No. 1 cancer killer for people under 50. The incidence of early-onset cases (diagnosed under age 50) is rising, yet many Georgians remain unaware of key symptoms and the importance of screening.

From September 15 through November 30, visual artist Julian Scalia's bold, one-of-a-kind stools, designed to represent real colon cancer symptoms, will be placed in 20 bars across Georgia. Each stool will feature a QR code linking to resources, screening guidelines, and local contacts for screenings.

The stools will depict symptoms such as:

Blood in stools





Abdominal pain, anemia, or unexplained weight loss





Narrow or pencil-thin stools

"If you see a weird stool in your local bar, it's more than a conversation starter—it's a reminder to check for symptoms," said Lynn Durham, President & CEO of Georgia CORE. "Colon cancer is one of the most preventable cancers if caught early. This campaign is about making people stop, look, and take action."

Participating Atlanta establishments include: Park Bar, Black Coffee, Fado's Irish Pub (Buckhead and Midtown), The Beverly, Atlantic Grill and more, along with participating restaurants in Athens, Valdosta, Macon and Gainesville.

Georgia CORE is not a direct screening provider, but works closely with five regional coalitions and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) around the state to ensure people—both insured and uninsured—can access screenings and follow-up care. Through a five-year CDC grant, the Georgia Colorectal Cancer Control Program funds free screenings in Southwest and Southeast Georgia, where rural communities often face greater barriers to care.

How to Get Involved:

Scan the QR code on signage associated with the Weird Looking Stools or visit www.weirdlookingstools.com to learn about symptoms, screening guidelines, and local resources.





If you're 45 or older, talk to your doctor about getting screened.





If you're under 45, watch for symptoms and take action if something feels off.

Atlanta-based advertising marketing agency Chemistry alongside production arm Test Tube, is serving as a creative partner on the campaign, working alongside Georgia CORE to bring Weird Looking Stools from concept to reality. From developing the original idea and collaborating with artist Julian Scalia on stool designs to crafting the visual identity and campaign touchpoints, Chemistry's role has been to ensure the message is not only attention-grabbing, but that it resonates across Georgia's diverse communities. The agency's expertise in culturally connected creative work has helped transform the campaign's core public health message into an accessible, shareable, and unforgettable experience.

The Georgia CORE "Weird Looking Stools" campaign will officially kick-off with a launch event sponsored by the Georgia Society of Clinical Oncology (GASCO).

For more information, please visit www.weirdlookingstools.com. If you're a bar or coffee shop that wants to participate and host a stool, contact Kristina Forbes [email protected].

About Georgia CORE

Georgia CORE is dedicated to strengthening the quality of cancer care in Georgia through research, education, and advocacy. Through collaborative programs and partnerships, the statewide nonprofit advances research and increases access to clinical trials, resources, and screenings and preventative services to reduce the burden of cancer in Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.georgiacancerinfo.org.

SOURCE Georgia CORE