Georgia Counties Lead the Way in Modernizing Homestead Administration

Georgia counties are modernizing homestead administration to improve fairness, streamline operations, and protect millions in local revenue.

ATHENS, Ga., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 20+ Georgia counties are celebrating major milestones in 2025 after modernizing their homestead administration processes to create greater fairness for residents, improve efficiency for staff, and ensure accurate tax rolls.

Motivated by new Georgia legislation (HB 581 and HB 92), leaders in counties such as Effingham, Catoosa, Gordon, and Houston have modernized their homestead administration with TrueRoll, putting taxpayers first. By improving accuracy and transparency, counties are ensuring residents receive the exemptions they deserve while keeping the tax roll fair and up to date for everyone.

In addition to uncovering ineligible homesteads, Georgia county leaders have identified homeowners who potentially qualify but have not yet applied, giving local officials the ability to help those residents claim their rightful tax benefits.

"There's a lot of exemptions I think a lot of folks don't realize are available to have – there were a lot of pieces to this TrueRoll that really touched me and my family, but also many citizens in the community and the concerns they've had," Commissioner Richard Tharpe said in an early 2025 Catoosa County BOC Meeting.

Today, leading counties are embracing a proactive approach by leveraging TrueRoll. Counties are able to monitor homestead eligibility changes in real time— promoting fairness, customer service, and trust.

