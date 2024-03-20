Georgia Dental Association Appoints Kristen Morgan as Executive Director/CEO

MARIETTA, Ga., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Dental Association (GDA) announces the appointment of Kristen Morgan as its new executive director/CEO. With this role, Morgan steps into a pivotal position, bringing forth her visionary leadership and extensive expertise in organizational planning, program development, operations management, and financial planning and sustainability.

"After extensive deliberation regarding the requisite skills, experience, and expertise crucial for moving the association forward, the board unanimously selected Kristen Morgan as our executive director," said President of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Jamie Mitchell. "Her previous leadership roles within associations have set her apart as a distinguished leader and we eagerly welcome her to lead GDA into the future."

In addition to her leadership responsibilities, Morgan and her team will spearhead the association's additional products and services through its subsidiaries, Georgia Dental Insurance Services (GDIS) and Integrity Dental Buyers Group (IDBG).

"It's an honor to step into the role of executive director at GDA. I'm enthusiastic about continuing the momentum of the exceptional work achieved by both the staff and the board thus far. Looking ahead, I am eager to contribute to the ongoing growth and vitality of GDA," said Morgan.

Morgan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from Georgia State University, along with a Certified Association Executive (CAE) certification from the American Society of Association Executives. She is a licensed insurance agent in the state of Georgia and a graduate of the Georgia Society of Association Executives Leadership Academy.

Morgan resides in Kennesaw, Ga. with her husband and two children.

About the Georgia Dental Association

The Georgia Dental Association (GDA) is the state's premier professional organization for dentists. The GDA is dedicated to elevating oral health across Georgia by empowering members, championing patient care, and leading the charge toward a state where optimal oral health is a reality.

