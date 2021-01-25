Georgia Dental Association Statement on Authorization for Dentists to Assist with COVID-19 Vaccine Effort

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Dental Association (GDA) supports Governor Kemp's Executive Order temporarily allowing Georgia licensed dentists to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at public health sites on a volunteer basis.

"Governor Kemp's January 15 Executive Order will further enhance dentists' ability to assist in Georgia's recovery efforts so that our fellow healthcare providers, the medically fragile, and ultimately all Georgians have an opportunity to receive the vaccine," said GDA President, Dr. Louvenia Annette Rainge.

Dr. Rainge adds that as GDA President she will be issuing a statewide call to action urging all of her dental colleagues to take full advantage of this volunteer opportunity. "This is a time for Georgia dentists to unite for the common good of all Georgians," she says.

"Through GDA's many charitable outreach programs, our dentists are widely regarded for their volunteer spirit, altruism, and strong commitment to community service," said GDA Executive Director Frank J. Capaldo. "At the onset of the pandemic, our members generously donated PPE and volunteered their time to assist with COVID-19 testing. As states turn to dentists to accelerate vaccine distribution, GDA member dentists will continue to answer the call to serve."

The GDA is working closely with Governor Kemp, the Georgia Department of Public Health, and the Georgia Board of Dentistry to provide resources to Georgia-licensed dentists who are ready to assist with the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

