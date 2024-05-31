Georgia DHS launches Cardinality-powered Communicare to Improve Foster Care

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This National Foster Care Month, Cardinality.ai – a data technology company empowering government agencies with innovative, AI-powered solutions – congratulates the Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) and its Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS) on the official launch of Georgia Communicare , powered by Cardinality's EmpowerFamily Child Welfare Solution , is designed to make a real difference in foster care across Georgia.

Georgia Communicare is a set of interconnected web portals that link together child welfare caseworkers, Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers, foster parents, and biological parents. By integrating with Georgia SHINES, the state's child welfare information system, and leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure, Georgia Communicare ensures efficient data management and offers secure communication for all parties involved in a foster child's well-being.

In this latest press release , the agency leaders from Georgia expressed their enthusiasm and optimism about Communicare.

Candice Broce, DHS Commissioner and DFCS Director, said this - "Georgia Communicare is a one-of-a-kind space for our families, foster parents, CASA volunteers, and staff to communicate with one another and access important case data and documentation, We are excited to see how this technology will further support our reunification and permanency efforts, aid in foster parent recruitment and retention, and decrease wait times for information sharing."

"It's incredibly special for us to be able to announce this mobile application during National Foster Care Month. People from all parts of child welfare are essential to the work we do, and we're committed to improving their experiences and providing them with tools that will help them in their very important roles." - Mary Havick, DHS Deputy Commissioner for Child Welfare.

For Kevin Jones, COO of Cardinality.ai and ex-CIO of Indiana Department of Child Services, and his team, this mission is personal - "At Cardinality, we are passionate about using modern tech for social good. Many of us on the team come from vulnerable backgrounds, and we understand how crucial timely services and access to information are for families in need. It's personal for us – we care deeply about making a positive impact. Georgia Communicare, built on collaboration and data-driven decision-making, is a testament to what's possible. Together, we can create a more efficient and impactful child welfare system for every child."

To learn more about Georgia Communicare, visit dfcs.georgia.gov/services/georgia-communicare .

