Georgia Flipping, Texas Nearing in Presidential Election Shows Democrat South May Rise Again

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When Democratic President Lyndon B. Johnson of Texas signed the 1964 Civil Rights Law, he scrawled away Democratic Southern support that turned Republican.

But Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, making a serious bid to flip Texas in November, and Georgia doing so for the first time in more than 25 years, signals: Bubba, this ain't your south anymore.

Ken Herman, Pulitzer prize-winning columnist for the Austin American-Statesman told the Retail Politics Podcast with Gerry Shields on Sunday that Texas changing back to Democratic blue is inevitable.

The influx of Hispanic voters and California Democrats guarantees the flip, Herman said.

"It's a state of great diversity," Herman said. "Eventually, this will become a blue state."

Control of the U.S. Senate dangles in the South Tuesday in Georgia's runoff election. The chamber currently holds 48 Democrats and 50 Republicans. If Democrat Senate candidates follow Biden in winning the state, the chamber will be tied at 50 with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote.

The race has attracted more than half a billion dollars in campaign spending from across the country, support that should be banned, Herman said.

"I should not be allowed to give money to impact who represents the state of Montana in the U.S. Senate," he said. "It just seems wrong."

