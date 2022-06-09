Georgia Food Bank Association Rebrands to Feeding Georgia

Together, Feeding Georgia leads a statewide effort to end hunger in Georgia

Photo Assets

ATLANTA, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Food Bank Association announced today that it has changed its name to Feeding Georgia to better reflect the broad scope of its work to end hunger in Georgia, as well as its longstanding ties to its national partner, Feeding America .

Feeding Georgia acts not only as an association of seven member food banks but also as a provider of education and advocacy to end hunger in the state. Its goal is to build a path to a healthier, food-secure Georgia.

"With collaboration at our core, we believe we're at our strongest when we are working together – working with member food banks and their incredibly strong network of partner agencies; with our state and federal partners; and with generous communities who want to help their hungry neighbors," said Executive Director, Danah Craft. "Together, we are Feeding Georgia."

Georgia food banks and the statewide network continue to respond to an increase in demand for food assistance that is 30% above pre-pandemic levels. As pandemic relief programs unwind and low-income families struggle with rising food and fuel costs, Feeding Georgia's network of food banks and community partners will serve Georgians through innovation and collaboration.

"In 2020 when the pandemic hit and demand surged up to 60%, we provided a unified voice to advocate for resources that our food banks needed to respond, and they stepped up to meet the need in their communities. By working together – and with the support of generous donors and state and federal partners – we were fortified as a network and able to provide resources to communities across the state despite all challenges," said Craft. "Our organization will continue to advocate for more funding and resources, and we will seek out partnership opportunities for our network in the fight against hunger."

About Feeding Georgia

Feeding Georgia comprises seven regional Feeding America food banks, amplifying their impact through education, collaboration, and advocacy in a statewide effort to end hunger in Georgia. Founded in 1985, Feeding Georgia distributes over 180 million pounds of food through more than 2,000 partner agencies across Georgia each year. Its member food banks include Food Bank of Northeast Georgia , Golden Harvest Food Bank , America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia , Middle Georgia Community Food Bank , Feeding the Valley Food Bank , Atlanta Community Food Bank with Georgia Mountain Food Bank, and Chattanooga Area Food Bank (Food Bank of Northwest Georgia). To learn more, visit www.FeedingGeorgia.org .

SOURCE Feeding Georgia