Georgia Franchise Group Acquires Award-Winning Crazy Dough's® Pizza

Elements of the rebrand are centered around the award-winning dough, which is produced by Atlanta-based H & F Bread Co. and delivered fresh to stores daily. The brand was acquired less than a year ago by GFG, which retained creative agency, Pollen Brands , to help create a brand vision centered around the pizza crust and artisan slice bar concept. "We redesigned the logo to feature a slice of pizza surrounded by grill marks, representing the unique way the crust is prepared and served to our customers," says Todd Broaderick, President of GFG. "The red swirl represents our commitment to serving only premium ingredients on our crazy and zany-good gourmet masterpieces."

Crazy Dough's will grand open its newest store in Buford, GA, located at 3730 Buford Drive Suite 400, Buford, GA 30519, on June 19, 2019. Grand opening festivities include free pizza slices for guests from 12-2pm and a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Gwinnett County Chamber at 11:30am. GFG's charity of choice, Atlanta Mission, will be on hand to talk about their work with Atlanta's homeless population.

Franchise with GFG

Through its parent company, Georgia Franchise Group, Crazy Dough's is looking for new franchisees ready to embrace our culture and to make a difference in their communities. "Crazy Dough's is now franchising its fast casual pizza concept in select markets in the United States. We are thrilled to offer franchises of this award-winning brand," says Todd Broaderick. The total investment necessary to begin operation of a Crazy Dough's franchise ranges from $325,000 to $475,000, which includes a franchise fee of $20,000, royalty fee of 5% and advertising fee of 3%. To learn more about available franchise opportunities visit https://www.crazydoughs.com/franchise/ and complete inquiry form, or give us a call at 1-727-433-2173.

About Georgia Franchise Group – www.georgiafranchisegroup.com

Georgia Franchise Group (GFG) is a value creation company started by Todd Broaderick in 2015. GFG employees a passionate team of people who are looking to make a difference in the world using fast casual restaurants as the means. At GFG, we don't just want to make a profit, we want to make a difference. We are passionate about living lives of integrity and humility that positively enhance those around us inside and outside of our stores.

About Crazy Dough's Pizza – www.crazydoughs.com

Crazy Dough's, a fast casual pizza concept, first opened in 1999 in Boston, Mass, when husband and wife team, Doug and Melissa Ferriman, created an artisan slice bar in the heart of Boston. They named it Crazy Dough's because the pizza (and its famous grilled-crust) was so innovative and CRAZY good! Now in its 19th year, Crazy Dough's Pizza has a cool new look and feel, awesome new pizza creations, and same award-winning crust. Crazy Dough's currently operates a location in Sugar Hill, GA's E Center, and has plans to add two more corporate-owned locations in Duluth, GA and Midtown Atlanta, GA late summer 2019. Crazy Dough's has won numerous pizza awards, including the 2014 - WORLD CHAMPION "BEST OF THE BEST" AT THE INTERNATIONAL PIZZA EXPO. For the latest news from Crazy Dough's, follow us on Facebook and Instagram. Crazy Dough's® is a registered trademark of the Georgia Franchise Group.

