Georgia Full-service Furniture and Interior Solutions Dealer Announces Ownership Growth

ATLANTA, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Environments, a top-tier commercial furniture dealer based in Atlanta and Savannah, Ga., and certified MillerKnoll dealer and DIRTT dealer partner, has announced business ownership growth with the addition of two new co-owners, Marcus Tate, as president, and Derick Heitkamp, as director of sales. Tate and Heitkamp join longstanding owner and chief executive officer Karen Hughes as part of the company's ownership expansion. The three business partners will serve jointly in the capacity of an owner-based leadership team for the company, which operates as a Corporation.

The addition of Tate and Heitkamp as partners was a natural progression aligned with the company's objective for continued advancement and progression as a leader in the corporate furniture and interiors sectors.

Tate and Heitkamp bring 17 and 16 years, respectively, of industry experience to the new partnership, whereas the fusion of their and Hughes' areas of expertise are slated to evoke expansion for the business. The transformation of ownership will give rise to future opportunities for clients and personnel of the company, such as qualifying for specific projects that are seeking to conduct business with minority-owned companies and allowing the next generation of owners to continue to nourish and grow the culture that Hughes has intentionally built over her years at Corporate Environments.

This marks a pivotal moment in Corporate Environments' evolution. With Tate and Heitkamp joining Hughes in ownership roles, the company plans to seek becoming a certified minority-owned business, as both Tate and Heitkamp are members of minority groups. This strategic focus reinforces Corporate Environments' commitment to fostering intentionally diverse teams across the organization, furthering its legacy of excellence.

About Corporate Environments: Corporate Environments is a full-service interior solutions dealer based in Atlanta, GA, offering a diverse collection of renowned products, interior architectural solutions, and customized services. Corporate Environments partners with clients to create integrated, flexible, and custom-tailored workspaces that help people enjoy their environment. With an unrivaled blend of talent, experience and industry insight, Corporate Environments brings decades of industry expertise and a bold commitment to excellence in service and innovative solutions.

