Georgia governor and congressman to address grand opening of Perspecta office at Georgia Cyber Center

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and U.S. Representative Rick Allen will welcome the company to Augusta with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new facility in the Georgia Cyber Center today at 2:00 p.m. EDT. The office is strategically located close to the Perspecta's U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) customer, headquartered nearby at Fort Gordon.

Georgia Cyber Center

With the move to Augusta, Perspecta will create 178 job opportunities in support of ARCYBER's headquarters relocation from Fort Belvoir in Virginia. The company is actively recruiting engineers, analysts, investigators and solution architects to join its growing team of innovators that is providing comprehensive cyberspace operations support. In addition to ARCYBER headquarters, other organizations that will benefit from this expertise are Joint Forces Headquarters-Cyber, ARCYBER subordinate components, service components of U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) and other Department of Defense cyber mission partners.

Perspecta, an industry leader in mission-essential cyber expertise, also holds a prime position on the cyberspace operations support and services contract for USCYBERCOM and is one of the top cyber research and development partners supporting the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

"The Georgia Cyber Center offers the perfect environment to attract the highly skilled cyber professionals needed to solve mission-critical, complex cyber challenges," said Mac Curtis, chairman and chief executive officer of Perspecta. "We are excited to make the move to Fort Gordon alongside our ARCYBER customer and are honored to support them as they defend our nation in this critical domain."

The $100 million Georgia Cyber Center was created by a public and private partnership among state and federal governments, academia and the private sector. By cultivating a cyber ecosystem, the center fulfills a vision for solving complex cybersecurity challenges, developing the region's cyber workforce and offering unbiased advice to policy makers.

