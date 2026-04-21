Georgia Heritage Financial Credit Union Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by the Georgia Heritage Financial Credit Union cybersecurity incident

SAVANNAH, Ga., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Georgia Heritage Financial Credit Union data breach. Georgia Heritage Financial Credit Union discovered a ransomware incident on or about January 25, 2025.

What Happened

On or about January 25, 2025, Georgia Heritage Financial Credit Union was hit by a ransomware attack in which hackers attempted to lock up the company's data to demand payment. During the incident, parts of its network were compromised, potentially exposing some personal information stored in certain files.

Information Exposed

Affected personal data may include names, addresses, dates of birth, driver's license information, employment information, financial account information, Foreign National ID Number, health-related information, passport, personal email, phone number, Social Insurance Number, and Social Security number.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from Georgia Heritage Financial Credit Union may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Georgia Heritage Financial Credit Union breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the Georgia Heritage Financial Credit Union incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: [email protected]; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About Georgia Heritage Financial Credit Union

Georgia Heritage Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, nonprofit financial institution based in Savannah that provides everyday banking and lending services through its local branches.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

Media and Partnership Inquiries: Use the contact information above to connect with our team regarding interviews, co-counsel opportunities, and referral partnerships.

Legal Notice: This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP