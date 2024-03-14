GEORGIA HOSPITAL IS THE FIRST AND ONLY IN STATE TO OFFER NON-INVASIVE LIVER CANCER TREATMENT

"Histotripsy represents the latest advancement in cancer care, using soundwaves – not surgery – to eliminate cancerous tissue," said Nelson Royall, MD, a surgeon with Northeast Georgia Health System's employed physicians group, Northeast Georgia Physicians Group. "The focused ultrasound waves precisely break down targeted tissues and eliminate tumors through sonic beam therapy."

NGMC's physicians perform histotripsy by using the Edison System, a sophisticated platform that delivers very short pulses to create a "bubble cloud" that is designed to mechanically destroy and liquefy targeted liver tumors, without any incisions or needles. Histotripsy has been FDA-approved for the treatment of cancerous liver tissue since October 2023.

"One of the key advantages of histotripsy is its ability to achieve precise tissue destruction without the need for incisions or invasive procedures," said Terence Jackson, MD, another surgeon with NGPG. "Histotripsy allows patients to have a quicker and easier recovery. I look forward to performing histotripsy on patients, along with Dr. Royall, later this year."

Any patient with liver tumors is a potential candidate for histotripsy. This includes tumors that have formed within the liver or those that have spread to the liver from other organs. NGMC is the first and only health system in Georgia, and most of the southeast, to offer histotripsy.

For more information about histotripsy at NGMC, visit nghs.com/histo

