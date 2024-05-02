GEORGIA HOSPITAL SUCCESSFULLY PERFORMS FIRST NON-INVASIVE LIVER CANCER TREATMENT IN THE STATE

GAINESVILLE, Ga., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patients with liver cancer in the southeast can stay closer to home and trust they'll receive the latest, most advanced care as Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) recently completed the first histotripsy procedure in the state of Georgia.

Dr. Nelson Royall, a surgeon with Northeast Georgia Physicians Group, performs the state's first histotripsy procedure, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, GA. Any patient with liver tumors is a potential candidate for histotripsy. This includes tumors that have formed within the liver or those that have spread to the liver from other organs. Examples include: colon cancer, rectal cancer, breast cancer and more.

The procedure was performed Friday, April 19, at NGMC Gainesville by Nelson Royall, MD, a surgeon with Northeast Georgia Health System's employed physicians group, Northeast Georgia Physicians Group. Histotripsy is an ultrasound-based procedure that offers patients an alternative for treating liver cancer tumors, with no need for incisions or invasive surgery. NGMC is the first and only health system in Georgia, and one of the first eight hospitals in the nation, to offer histotripsy.

"Performing the first histotripsy procedure at NGMC is not just a milestone for our team, but a leap forward for the entire state," Dr. Royall said. "It's a privilege to be at the forefront of redefining what's possible in cancer care."

Histotripsy uses focused ultrasound waves to precisely target and break down tissue without harming surrounding healthy tissue. This approach means more efficient procedures and minimal recovery times. It can also be done without disrupting chemotherapy or other cancer treatments. Any patient with liver tumors is a potential candidate for histotripsy. This includes tumors that have formed within the liver or those that have spread to the liver from other organs.

For more information about histotripsy at NGMC, visit nghs.com/histo.

