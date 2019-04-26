Georgia Legislature Passes Law To Address Broadband Needs In Rural Georgia

"We appreciate the leadership of Gov. Kemp, Sen. Gooch and Rep. Powell on this important issue," says Georgia EMC President/CEO Dennis Chastain. "Access to broadband services can give rural Georgians a fair chance in our state's evolving economy."

Removing barriers for the expansion of broadband to rural Georgia has become a top priority for state lawmakers, recognizing that a lack of high-speed internet is a barrier to quality education, economic development, telemedicine and improved quality of life for many Georgians. Without access, new and growing businesses, entrepreneurs and others are likely to flee areas that lack broadband, putting rural Georgia at a tremendous disadvantage.

While lawmakers, business leaders and opinion makers agree broadband is one important element that could help put rural Georgia on the path to prosperity, the cost to build fiber networks combined with rapidly changing wireless technologies creates significant challenges for extending broadband service to the expansive and lesser populated areas of the state. For that reason, each of the 41 EMCs in Georgia will need to work with their board and members to explore the potential challenges and opportunities in their respective communities.

"Some EMCs may find offering broadband directly to members is not feasible due to operational or budgetary challenges," Chastain notes. "Others will likely rely on partnerships with established companies and existing providers rather than provide direct-to-consumer broadband services. And in some cases, many of an EMC's members may already have high-speed internet service. Regardless, the passage of Senate Bill 2 encourages continued dialogue among a variety of stakeholders to identify the best and most efficient way to expand broadband service."

EMC representatives caution an undertaking of this magnitude will require support and involvement from a variety of participants throughout a long, deliberative process. After the Rural Electrification Administration was established in the mid-1930s, it took decades to fully plan, fund and build the state's rural electric infrastructure. A similar comprehensive process—including gaining critical board and member input—will be required as any EMC considers the deployment of high speed internet service.

"Georgia's EMCs have a reputation for the careful planning of reliable, safe and affordable delivery of electricity," says Chastain. "The same due diligence will be essential when evaluating broadband services."

Georgia joins several neighboring states such as Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi that have passed legislation aimed at expanding broadband access for customers in rural areas.

SOURCE Georgia EMC

