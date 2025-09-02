Georgia Lottery Takes Retail Experience to Next Level with Scientific Games' SCiQ Technology

SCiQ Ecosystem Modernizes Lottery Scratch Game Sales, Simplifies Retail Operations

ATLANTA, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Lottery Corporation is taking a major step forward in transforming the way players experience instant scratch games at retail with the launch of Scientific Games' award-winning SCiQ retail ecosystem at 1,500 locations statewide. The breakthrough retail technology modernizes how scratch games are sold and managed, bringing greater operational efficiency to retailers and a convenient, streamlined purchasing experience for players.

The Georgia Lottery is modernizing how Scratchers are sold with the launch of Scientific Games' SCiQ retail technology. Post this The Georgia Lottery Corporation is taking a major step forward in transforming the way players experience instant scratch games at retail with the launch of Scientific Games’ award-winning SCiQ retail ecosystem at 1,500 locations statewide. The breakthrough retail technology modernizes how scratch games are sold and managed, bringing greater operational efficiency to retailers and a convenient, streamlined purchasing experience for players.

The innovative retail technology rollout is the latest milestone in a long-standing partnership between the Georgia Lottery and metro Atlanta-based Scientific Games, a collaboration that began at the Lottery's inception in 1993. Through the long-standing partnership, Scientific Games has worked with the Lottery to launch its first scratch game, first second-chance promotion and is soon to launch its first loyalty program.

"Retail environments are evolving, and the Georgia Lottery is proud to lead with smart technology solutions that align with how today's consumers want to shop," said Gretchen Corbin, President and CEO of the Georgia Lottery Corporation. "SCiQ brings a modern retail presence to our instant games, helps our retailers operate more efficiently and ultimately supports our mission to maximize revenues for the HOPE Scholarship and Georgia Pre-K program."

A Gold Winner in the 2025 American Business Awards for Operations Management Solution and Bronze Winner in the 2025 International Business Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation, SCiQ is being deployed across the diverse mix of Georgia Lottery retailers, including both major chain and independent stores. Each will benefit from:

Real-time inventory tracking proven to reduce out-of-stocks and drive increased product sales

Advanced sales analytics to help optimize sales performance and strategic planning

Easy-to-use reporting tools that reduce operational time and provide management insights

Dynamic digital menu boards that elevate the product's in-store presence and promotion while providing players with real-time updated information

Game dispensing bins that secure products, reduce theft and provide ticket-by-ticket operational tracking

"We are especially proud to bring the benefits of SCiQ to our home state," said John Schulz, President of the Americas for Scientific Games. "The Georgia Lottery has always been a forward-thinking partner, and this retail modernization initiative is another move to ensure future growth for its instant game business to sustain future funding for Georgia's students."

A leading innovator in the industry, the Georgia Lottery ranked No. 2 in the world for scratch game per capita sales (La Fleur's 2025 World Almanac). It has been a participant in the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership program since the Lottery's inception, benefiting from instant game design and production, portfolio management and game planning services, data analytics, advanced logistics, licensed brand services and retail sales and marketing support. Used by more than 20 lotteries, including five of the top six performing instant game lotteries worldwide, the SGEP program drove 31% better performance for U.S. partners in fiscal year 2023-24.

As the world's largest lottery games company and the fastest-growing lottery systems provider in North America, Scientific Games currently serves more than 150 lotteries in 50 countries around the world.

SCiQ® is a registered trademark of Scientific Games. ©2025 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

SOURCE Scientific Games, LLC