ANDERSON, S.C., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Lou Huff is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Psychiatrist for her excellence in the Mental Health Care field and in acknowledgment of her work with the Charlie Norwood Veterans Administration Medical Center.

With more than 26 years of professional experience, Dr. Huff has served as a staff psychiatrist with the Norwood VA Medical Center, specializing in post-traumatic stress disorders. She has additionally served as an independent consultant.

Georgia Lou Huff

Before her career as a psychiatrist, Dr. Huff served as a public school science educator. She was honored as the 1974 Teacher of the Year in Anderson, SC, where she taught for several years.

In pursuit of her higher learning, Dr. Huff obtained an Associate of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences from Anderson University in 1961 and earned a Bachelor of Applied Science in Medical Technology from Clemson University in 1968. In continuing her education, she earned a Master of Science in Education from Clemson University in Clemson, SC in 1974.

After serving as a teacher for many years, she decided to pursue a healthcare career. She returned to school, obtaining a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences and a Medical Doctorate from the Saba University School of Medicine in 2001. She completed residencies with the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta and the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University.

Dr. Huff is a member of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, Inc., among her professional affiliations. In recognition of her success, Dr. Huff's portrait has been placed in the Circle of Honor at Anderson University in Anderson, SC.

In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Huff has served as president of the Greater Anderson Musical Arts Consortium and a medical volunteer with the Anderson Free Clinic. She also supports the Meals on Wheels program, the American Heart Association, Lions Club International, and the American Cancer Society.

Dr. Huff attributes all of her successes to hard work, perseverance, and divine inspiration. In the future, she plans to write a book and continue to give back to her community.

