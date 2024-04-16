Georgia Man's Inspiring Weight Loss Journey Earns Him $25K from Clean Eatz

Augusta Resident Finds Renewed Health During Annual National Weight Loss Competition

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clean Eatz team traveled out to Augusta, Georgia, recently to celebrate the culmination of this year's We Change Livez (WCL) Challenge by surprising John Edward Johnson with news that he had been selected as 2024's grand prize winner. With the emotional announcement came a check for $25,000; a reward for the insights and motivation that Johnson's personal health journey offered millions throughout the country.

Johnson has struggled with weight management for the majority of his life. His adherence to dietary and exercise programs had always turned up fruitless, leaving him at 440 pounds, and in fear for his well-being. "Health complications run in the family, and actually took both of my parents from me some years back," Johnson shared in an interview. "Truth be told, I had given up on losing weight. I was so discouraged with past experiences that required me to pour in all of this time and energy, only to end up right where I started."

He never quit. He leaned into his friends and challenged himself to live a longer, healthier life. Post this

Back in 2014, Johnson began experiencing his own health complications, and after a visit with his endocrinologist, it was revealed he had a brain tumor, which would require he stay on medication for the remainder of his life. The diagnosis motivated him to reengage with his health goals, and to help with that, a good friend introduced him to Clean Eatz. It's there he learned what proper nutrition actually looked like, and how delicious it could be. To date, he's lost 170 pounds, and points to the franchise as the primary reason.

"I don't know where I would be today without Clean Eatz and my amazing friend that introduced me to what's now my favorite place to eat," said Johnson. "Gaining control over my nutritional needs in a way that makes it super easy to stay on track and never really lose interest has definitely been a life changer."

Over the course of three months, the We Change Livez Challenge inspired thousands of people to document their health journeys, and the role that Clean Eatz played in them, over social media. Each Clean Eatz franchise location awarded a member of their home community with 12 weeks' worth of meals, but every year, only one is selected to receive the grand prize.

"Six years into the Challenge and I'm still in such awe of the stories we hear year in and year out about people believing in themselves and changing their own lives for the better," said Clean Eatz Co-Founder Evonne Varady. "John's story was emotional and inspirational. No matter what life threw at him, he never quit. He leaned into his friends and challenged himself to live a longer, healthier life. We're extremely proud to have been a part of his journey and we're honored to award him with the grand prize."

To learn more about the We Change Livez Challenge or to find a local Clean Eatz near you, visit CleanEatz.com. For franchising opportunities, please visit CleanEatz.com/franchise.

ABOUT CLEAN EATZ

Clean Eatz, which launched in 2011 and started franchising in 2015, was co-founded by husband-and-wife duo Don and Evonne Varady, as a means of helping individuals and families change their lives by providing them with better nutrition options, a steady dose of health and wellness education, and a diverse support community that's committed to helping each other in becoming their best selves. By supplying such healthy alternatives, the Clean Eatz brand has continued to win over communities with their dine-in, grab-n-go, catering, marketplace, and weekly online meal plan selections. With 100-plus locations operational and 87 in development, the franchise will likely be coming to an address near you soon.

SOURCE Clean Eatz