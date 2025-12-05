Georgia Mass Timber Accelerator Funds Projects and Drives Sustainable Growth

Project teams awarded funding and technical assistance in exploration of mass timber in the built environment.

FORSYTH, Ga., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Forestry Foundation , in partnership with the USDA Forest Service and the Softwood Lumber Board (SLB) recently awarded the first cohort of the Georgia Mass Timber Accelerator projects $75,000 in funding.

From left: Jason Reynolds and Laura Cullen, Woodworks; Gloria Camacho and Tim Lowrimore, GFF; John Henson, Welborn Henson (501 Edgewood Developer); Jennifer Rao, Chattahoochee Nature Center; Josef Bromovsky, Algoma (1500 Waters); Amerigo Contini, Ace Real Estate (1500 Waters); Tim Nichols and Steven Fisher, NO Architecture (501 Edgewood); and Matt Hestad, GFF

The selected projects include a diverse range of residential, educational and community-focused buildings, showcasing the versatility and low carbon footprint of mass timber construction. As an additional benefit of the Accelerator program, the three selected projects also received technical assistance from Woodworks - Wood Products Council that supported the integration of mass timber in their designs.

At the finale event, held at SouthFace Institute in Atlanta, each team presented on the status of their project and their next phase of development, including the selection of a regional mass timber provider, the final permitting process, and breaking ground.

Mass Timber Accelerator Projects:

501 Edgewood in Atlanta: A four-story mixed-use expansion using mass timber over an existing steel masonry commercial building. This overbuild showcases how mass timber can be used to modernize existing structures while meeting modern sustainability standards. This project team is led by NO Architecture, Equilibrium Consulting, and Welborn Henson.





in Atlanta: A four-story mixed-use expansion using mass timber over an existing steel masonry commercial building. This overbuild showcases how mass timber can be used to modernize existing structures while meeting modern sustainability standards. This project team is led by NO Architecture, Equilibrium Consulting, and Welborn Henson. Chattahoochee Nature Center in Roswell: The River Welcome Center will be a mass-timber facility, reinforcing the use of eco-friendly materials in community spaces and will serve as a link between visitors, the organization's mission and the landscape. The project is being designed by Houser Walker Architecture and will be constructed by Gay Construction Company.





in Roswell: The River Welcome Center will be a mass-timber facility, reinforcing the use of eco-friendly materials in community spaces and will serve as a link between visitors, the organization's mission and the landscape. The project is being designed by Houser Walker Architecture and will be constructed by Gay Construction Company. 1500 Waters in Savannah: A four-story, 18,000-square-foot residential building in Savannah's Live Oak neighborhood. This project showcases mass timber construction to create sustainable, modern housing. Importantly, the project demonstrates how regionally sourced Southern Yellow Pine can support both environmental and economic goals. Algoma leads the project team, which includes ACE Real Estate and Aspect Structural Engineering.

"These projects represent a significant step forward for mass timber construction in Georgia," stated Matt Hestad, senior vice president, Georgia Forestry Foundation. "The Accelerator serves as a launchpad for innovative mass timber design and offers architects, engineers and developers the resources and support to elevate mass timber projects across the state."

"The USDA Forest Service is excited to have partnered with the Georgia Forestry Foundation to support the growth of mass timber in Georgia," said Brian Brashaw, Assistant Director for Wood Innovations. "It's encouraging to see such a diverse range of project types utilizing mass timber construction."

"Georgia is proving what's possible when public agencies, industry partners, and design teams align behind mass timber," said Ryan Flom, Chief Marketing Officer for the Softwood Lumber Board. "As one of several partners participating in our Accelerator Cities initiative, Georgia is demonstrating how sustainable wood construction can strengthen local economies, reduce carbon, and deliver high-quality spaces for communities. We're proud to support this leadership and excited to see Georgia's early momentum contribute to a growing movement nationwide."

As part of its long-term strategy, the Accelerator has been creating Mass Timber Hubs in key cities across the state, including Atlanta, Savannah, Macon, Columbus, and Athens. These hubs aim to foster local engagement and collaboration between architects, engineers, developers, and city planners. By leveraging existing partnerships with local influencers and organizations, this awareness campaign will promote the benefits of mass timber construction and help accelerate the adoption of sustainable building practices across Georgia.

For more information on the Accelerator, local Mass Timber Hubs, or to sign up for the Georgia Mass Timber Report, contact Glo Camacho via email at [email protected] or visit georgiamasstimber.org .

About the USDA Forest Service

Established in 1905, the Forest Service, an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is a world leader in forest research, providing leadership in the sustainable management, conservation, use, and stewardship of natural and cultural resources on national forests and grasslands in the United States. For more information, visit fs.usda.gov.

About the Softwood Lumber Board

The Softwood Lumber Board is an industry-funded initiative established to promote the benefits and uses of softwood lumber products in outdoor, residential, and non-residential construction. For more information, visit softwoodlumberboard.org .

About WoodWorks

WoodWorks – Wood Products Council is a non-profit organization that provides education and free technical support related to the design, engineering, and construction of commercial and multi-family wood buildings in the U.S. For more information, visit www.woodworks.org .

About the Georgia Forestry Foundation

Established in 1990, the Georgia Forestry Foundation (GFF) focuses on the long-term sustainability of Georgia's 22 million acres of private working forests. GFF seeks to educate Georgians about the value of working forests and capitalizes on opportunities to capture carbon, filter water, provide wildlife habitat, create jobs, and build sustainable communities. For more information, visit http://www.gffgrow.org .

