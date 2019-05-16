ATLANTA, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center places a huge emphasis on US Navy Veterans in Georgia who have been exposed to asbestos on a nuclear-powered submarine and now have mesothelioma-because the financial compensation can be significant for these types of people. They specifically urging a Navy Veteran in Georgia with mesothelioma to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 if they were a crew member on a Los Angeles Class, Ohio Class, James Madison Class, Sturgeon Class, the Permit Class, or the Benjamin Franklin Class of nuclear navy submarines. http://Georgia.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The group is offering a Navy Veteran in Georgia with mesothelioma on the spot access to attorney Erik Karst and his amazing team at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Attorney Erik Karst has been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for a generation including nuclear submarine veterans.

"If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma because of exposure on a nuclear submarine wants the best possible financial compensation it is vital they retain the services of lawyers who know what they are doing. You do not hire a car accident attorney in Georgia for a mesothelioma compensation claim for a Navy Veteran exposed to asbestos on a nuclear submarine as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-71-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

US Navy Submarine Bases are situated in the following locations:





New London, Connecticut

Bangor, Washington

Kings Bay, Georgia

Norfolk, Virginia

Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

Point Loma, California

The Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center initiative available to a diagnosed victim who resides in any community in Georgia including Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Athens, Macon, Savannah or any community in the state. Their number one passion is making certain a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma in Georgia gets the very best possible compensation. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Aside from their passion about making certain a diagnosed victim gets the best possible mesothelioma compensation, the Center is also very focused on treatment options for this rare cancer. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Georgia the Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals:

Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia: https:// winshipcancer.emory.edu/

Georgia Cancer Center, Augusta University, Augusta, Georgia http://www.augusta. edu/cancer/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Georgia include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, employees of the submarine base at Kings Bay, or military bases around the state, oil refinery workers, pulp, and paper mill workers, cotton mill workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. As a rule, the worker's exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, people are diagnosed with mesothelioma in Georgia each year-including US Navy Veterans. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html

