Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Offers a Navy Veterans with Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer Because of Asbestos Exposure at the Navy Submarine Base at Kings Bay Georgia Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst and His Remarkable Colleagues at the Law Firm Karst von Oiste

ATLANTA, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are now offering to assist a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or lung cancer because of exposure to asbestos at the Navy Submarine Base at Kings Bay Georgia to call for immediate access to famed attorney Erik Karst and his amazing colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Our number one goal for a Navy Veteran like this is they receive the very best possible financial compensation and we are confident attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues will deliver these types of results as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.

Ohio Class Nuclear Submarine Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center

"The Navy Submarine Base at Kings Bay Georgia is not just a submarine base it is also a shipyard and because submarines are confined spaces asbestos exposure happened frequently as the Ohio Class of nuclear submarines were coming on line. The navy also repairs other classes of US Navy Submarines at Kings Bay, Georgia. A mesothelioma or asbestos exposure compensation claim does not involve suing the US Navy as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." http://Georgia.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For on the spot access to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste and his remarkable colleagues please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Aside from assisting Navy Veterans exposed to asbestos on an Ohio Class Submarine the Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center has also assisted Navy Veterans exposed to asbestos on the following types of ships:

Aircraft Carriers

Amphibious Assault Ships

Cruisers

Destroyers

Frigates

For more information about the Ohio Class Nuclear Submarine please visit the following website: https://www.csp.navy.mil/SUBPAC-Commands/Submarines/Ballistic-Missile-Submarines/.

For information about the US Navy Submarine Base at Kings Bay Georgia please refer to the following website: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/KINGSBAY/.

The Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center initiative available to a diagnosed victim who resides in any community in Georgia including Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Athens, Macon, Savannah or any community in the state. Their number one passion is making certain a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma in Georgia gets the very best possible compensation. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Aside from their passion about making certain a diagnosed victim gets the best possible mesothelioma compensation, the Center is also very focused on treatment options for this rare cancer. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Georgia the Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals:

Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University , Atlanta, Georgia : https:// winshipcancer.emory.edu/

, : https:// winshipcancer.emory.edu/ Georgia Cancer Center, Augusta University, Augusta, Georgia http://www.augusta. edu/cancer/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Georgia include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, employees of the submarine base at Kings Bay, or military bases around the state, oil refinery workers, pulp, and paper mill workers, cotton mill workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. As a rule, the worker's exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, people are diagnosed with mesothelioma in Georgia each year-including US Navy Veterans. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html

Media contact:

Michael Thomas

212359@email4pr.com

800-714-0303

SOURCE Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center

Related Links

http://georgia.mesotheliomavictimscenter.com

