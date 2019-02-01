ATLANTA, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center is offering a Navy Veteran, former mill worker or a skilled trades worker with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Georgia direct access to famed mesothelioma attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. People with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer should receive the best possible financial compensation.

Georgia Mesothelioma

Unfortunately, most people or families in Georgia dealing with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer will never see the very best possible financial compensation because they had no way to distinguish between the nation's most qualified attorneys and a cable TV mesothelioma law firm as they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. http://Georgia.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the group, "As we would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303-when we say losing out on the best possible mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation, we are literally talking about not receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars-or more. in the instance of victims of asbestos exposure lung cancer most people like this do not realize the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too." http://Georgia.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Georgia or their family to thoroughly check references of the lawyer they are talking to. If the lawyer cannot prove a recent significant mesothelioma settlement for a diagnosed person in Georgia-why hire them?

"Before you hire a law firm to assist with a mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation claim in Georgia please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 to ensure you really are dealing directly with one of the nation's most skilled and accomplished attorneys-not a local car accident attorney." http://Georgia. MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center initiative available to a diagnosed victim who resides in any community in Georgia including Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Athens, Macon, Savannah or any community in the state. Their number one passion is making certain a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma in Georgia gets the very best possible compensation. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Aside from their passion about making certain a diagnosed victim gets the best possible mesothelioma compensation, the Center is also very focused on treatment options for this rare cancer. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Georgia the Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals:

Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University , Atlanta, Georgia : https:// winshipcancer.emory.edu/

, : https:// winshipcancer.emory.edu/ Georgia Cancer Center, Augusta University, Augusta, Georgia http://www.augusta. edu/cancer/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Georgia include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, employees of the submarine base at Kings Bay, or military bases around the state, oil refinery workers, pulp, and paper mill workers, cotton mill workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. As a rule, the worker's exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, people are diagnosed with mesothelioma in Georgia each year-including US Navy Veterans. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

