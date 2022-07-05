Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Person with Mesothelioma in Georgia or their Family to Call the Remarkable Legal Team at Danziger & De Llano to Make Certain of The Best Compensation Results That Might be Millions

ATLANTA, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your husband, dad or grandpa has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Athens, Macon, or Savannah or anywhere else in Georgia please call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000 to make certain your loved one receives the very best possible mesothelioma compensation results. It is not uncommon for mesothelioma compensation to exceed a million dollars for a person with this rare cancer.

Georgia Mesothelioma

"As the remarkable team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano is always happy to discuss mesothelioma compensation is based on the specifics of how a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos at work, in the navy, or as a skilled trades worker. The team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano has been assisting people with mesothelioma in Georgia and nationwide for 25 years and they consistently get the best compensation results for their clients. Before a person with mesothelioma in Georgia or their family retains the services of an attorney to assist with financial compensation, please call the remarkable team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000. We are certain you will be glad you did." https://meso.dandell.com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Georgia the Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following two health care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals.

Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University Atlanta, Georgia :

: Georgia Regents University Cancer Center Augusta, Georgia

The Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim who resides in any community in Georgia including Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Athens, Macon, or Savannah.

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Georgia include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, pulp, and paper mill workers, cotton mill workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or early 1980's. https://meso.dandell.com

According to the US Center for Disease Control the average age for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma is 72 years old. Frequently victims of mesothelioma are initially misdiagnosed with pneumonia. This year between 2500, and 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is attributable to exposure to asbestos.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. https://meso.dandell.com

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

Media Contact

Michael Thomas

202-422-2069

[email protected]

SOURCE Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center