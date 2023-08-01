Georgia Multisports Revives Popular TriToBeatCancer Triathlon as Classic City Triathlon

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Multisports is thrilled to announce the revival of the highly anticipated TriToBeatCancer Triathlon, which was once one of the most popular Georgia Triathlon events before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. This iconic event, now rebranded as the Classic City Triathlon, will take place just outside Athens, GA, offering participants an exhilarating experience like no other.

Jim Rainey, owner of Georgia Multisports, expressed his excitement about bringing back this beloved triathlon, saying, "We are proud to reintroduce the Classic City Triathlon, which has been sorely missed by athletes and enthusiasts alike. This event holds a special place in our hearts as it not only promotes a healthy and active lifestyle but also supports a cause close to our community."

Continuing the tradition of giving back, a portion of the proceeds from the Classic City Triathlon will benefit the Cancer Foundation of Northeast Georgia (www.cfneg.org). By participating in this thrilling event, athletes will not only challenge themselves physically, but also contribute to a noble cause, helping families affected by cancer.

The Classic City Triathlon is a sprint triathlon, designed to test the limits of athletes in a compact yet intense format. Participants will swim, bike, and run their way to the finish line, showcasing their endurance, strength, and determination. This revamped event promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for both seasoned triathletes and newcomers to the sport.

Georgia Multisports, a leading sports event management company, has a proven track record of organizing successful and impactful events. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for promoting health and wellness, the company continues to raise the bar in the sports industry. The revival of the Classic City Triathlon is a testament to its dedication to providing athletes with exceptional opportunities to push their limits and make a positive difference in the community.

As the Classic City Triathlon returns to the Georgia sports scene, Georgia Multisports invites all athletes, sponsors, and spectators to join them in this remarkable event. Mark your calendars for an unforgettable day of athleticism, camaraderie, and support for a worthy cause. Together, we can make a difference.

For more information about Georgia Multisports, please visit www.gamultisports.com

