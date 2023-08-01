Georgia Multisports Revives Popular TriToBeatCancer Triathlon as Classic City Triathlon

News provided by

Georgia Multisports

01 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Multisports is thrilled to announce the revival of the highly anticipated TriToBeatCancer Triathlon, which was once one of the most popular Georgia Triathlon events before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. This iconic event, now rebranded as the Classic City Triathlon, will take place just outside Athens, GA, offering participants an exhilarating experience like no other.

Jim Rainey, owner of Georgia Multisports, expressed his excitement about bringing back this beloved triathlon, saying, "We are proud to reintroduce the Classic City Triathlon, which has been sorely missed by athletes and enthusiasts alike. This event holds a special place in our hearts as it not only promotes a healthy and active lifestyle but also supports a cause close to our community."

Continuing the tradition of giving back, a portion of the proceeds from the Classic City Triathlon will benefit the Cancer Foundation of Northeast Georgia (www.cfneg.org). By participating in this thrilling event, athletes will not only challenge themselves physically, but also contribute to a noble cause, helping families affected by cancer.

The Classic City Triathlon is a sprint triathlon, designed to test the limits of athletes in a compact yet intense format. Participants will swim, bike, and run their way to the finish line, showcasing their endurance, strength, and determination. This revamped event promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for both seasoned triathletes and newcomers to the sport.

Georgia Multisports, a leading sports event management company, has a proven track record of organizing successful and impactful events. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for promoting health and wellness, the company continues to raise the bar in the sports industry. The revival of the Classic City Triathlon is a testament to its dedication to providing athletes with exceptional opportunities to push their limits and make a positive difference in the community.

As the Classic City Triathlon returns to the Georgia sports scene, Georgia Multisports invites all athletes, sponsors, and spectators to join them in this remarkable event. Mark your calendars for an unforgettable day of athleticism, camaraderie, and support for a worthy cause. Together, we can make a difference.

For more information about Georgia Multisports, please visit www.gamultisports.com

Media Contact:
Jim Rainey
[email protected] 

SOURCE Georgia Multisports

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.