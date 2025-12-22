Georgia Natural Gas® Donates $250,000 to the Heating Energy Assistance Team to Help Keep Georgians Safe and Warm this Winter

ATLANTA, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Natural Gas® (GNG) recently presented a $250,000 grant to the Heating Energy Assistance Team, Inc. (HEAT) to support Atlanta and communities throughout Georgia during the 2025/2026 winter heating season.

"We understand the vital work that HEAT does to protect the safety, health and comfort of our neighbors," said John Jamieson, vice president of retail operations for Georgia Natural Gas. "This $250,000 grant reflects our company's commitment to vulnerable seniors, veterans and children. When families don't have to worry about heating their homes, they can focus on work, school and caring for loved ones. Partnering with HEAT allows us to have a meaningful, immediate impact where it matters most- in Atlanta and across Georgia."

For more than twenty years, GNG has partnered with HEAT to help ensure more Georgians have the comforts of home that reliable natural gas provides. GNG's contribution will be used for direct bill-payment assistance, emergency interventions for eligible households and enrollment support to connect eligible families with available help. This partnership underscores GNG's core value of supporting the well-being and vitality of communities across Georgia.

"As temperatures drop and the holiday season approaches, HEAT is especially grateful to Georgia Natural Gas for its long-standing partnership and extraordinary generosity," said Nichelle A. Mitchem, Esq., executive director of HEAT. "This $250,000 gift comes at a critical time, allowing us to provide safety, warmth and comfort to thousands of vulnerable families across Georgia."

To get help from HEAT or support its vital work, visit heatga.org

For more information on how GNG gives back, visit news.gng.com.

