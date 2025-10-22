GEORGIA-PACIFIC COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ANCHOR PACKAGING

As a result of the acquisition, Georgia-Pacific acquired all of the equity of Anchor Packaging held by investors in the company including TJC (formerly known as The Jordan Company), a New York City-based private equity firm that has been the lead investor in the company since 2019. Anchor Packaging is a leading manufacturer of rigid food containers and cling film for the food service, retail and processor channels.

The acquisition includes Anchor Packaging's four manufacturing facilities in Jonesboro, Marmaduke and Paragould, Arkansas, and Janesville, Wisconsin, and the headquarters office in St. Louis, Missouri. Operated by approximately 1,250 employees, Anchor Packaging and its facilities now become a wholly owned subsidiary of Georgia-Pacific in the acquisition.

"We are very excited to welcome the talented employees of Anchor Packaging to our company," said Fernando Gonzalez, president of Georgia-Pacific's Foodservice Solutions business. "They, along with the quality assets, efficient operations and excellent customer service model, provide a great platform for continued growth of our business."

Jeff Wolff, president and CEO of Anchor Packaging, added, "We are thrilled to join Georgia-Pacific and start a new chapter of innovation, growth, and creating value for our customers. Together, we offer a larger product range, unique strengths, and a stronger supply chain, all driven by a fast-paced innovation approach. By working together, we aim to shape the future of foodservice packaging with passion, purpose, and high performance."

About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose and building products. Our familiar consumer brands include Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Quilted Northern®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates more than 80,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us. For news, visit: news.gp.com. Follow Georgia-Pacific on LinkedIn, Meta, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About Anchor Packaging

Founded in 1963, Anchor Packaging is one of the largest thermoformers in North America and is best known for its award-winning product designs and custom packaging development capabilities. As consumers continue moving toward meals to go, Anchor innovates to empower restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, and all foodservice operators to serve this growing demand profitably. Anchor products include Crisp Food Technologies® containers to keep prepared food hot & crispy for hours in a heated display and 30 minutes on the go, Safe Pinch® and Culinary Tamper Safe® tamper-secure containers to provide additional safety for food to go, and many more pioneering lines of containers and cling film designed to protect food and offer consumers sustainable choices after use. Anchor Packaging containers are proudly produced in the USA.

SOURCE Georgia-Pacific