Georgia Patients Choose Atlanta Fibroid Center as Best Physician Practice in 2025

Community voting and editorial review recognize Atlanta Fibroid Center for excellence in minimally invasive fibroid care and statewide patient education.

ATLANTA, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Fibroid Center® has been named a Best of Georgia™ Physician Practice for 2025. This statewide recognition reflects the Center's decades-long commitment to providing safe and effective alternatives to hysterectomy for women with uterine fibroids across Georgia. The award, presented by the Georgia Business Journal, highlights the leadership of John Lipman, MD, FSIR, one of the nation's most experienced physicians in uterine fibroid embolization, or UFE. This minimally invasive, revolutionary, outpatient procedure blocks blood flow to benign uterine fibroids, causing them to shrink, which allows women to preserve their uterus and maintain fertility options with minimal recovery time compared to surgical alternatives like myomectomy or hysterectomy.

Recognition Driven by Community Trust

The Best of Georgia Awards celebrate organizations that demonstrate exceptional service and lasting community value. Winners are selected through thousands of verified consumer votes combined with formal editorial assessment. Patients throughout Georgia consistently identify Atlanta Fibroid Center as a trusted resource for advanced fibroid care and for clear, accessible information about noninvasive treatment options.

Dr. Lipman has focused exclusively on UFE for more than 25 years and has treated over 10,000 women. His work has revolutionized women's healthcare, broadening awareness of non-surgical fibroid treatment and contributing to a national shift toward minimally invasive medical procedures.

"I am grateful for the trust that so many women and families across Georgia have placed in our practice. Each patient arrives with her own story and her own hopes for relief, and our team approaches that responsibility with great care," said Dr. Lipman. "This recognition underscores the importance of empowering women with real options that replace traditional surgery. Women deserve to know all of their treatment options. No one should feel they have to undergo surgery to get relief from their fibroids."

Atlanta Fibroid Center is known for combining clinical expertise with respectful, individualized care. Patients frequently report that their lives were literally transformed following the UFE procedure.

Addressing Disparities in Fibroid Care

Fibroids affect African American women at significantly higher rates, and many face challenges learning about and accessing healthcare and treatment options – especially around alternatives to hysterectomy. Atlanta Fibroid Center has made outreach and education within this community a top priority. The Center partners with community groups, health organizations, and local advocates to improve understanding of UFE and to address long-standing disparities that contribute to unnecessary hysterectomies. This work has been vital to helping women receive care that aligns with their goals and long-term health.

"Fibroids affect African American women at disproportionately high rates, and many are not offered the full range of treatment options available to them. Our goal is to make sure that every woman has the information she deserves to make the choice that is right for her; in most cases, that choice is UFE, preserving her uterus and avoiding unnecessary and irreversible hysterectomy," said Dr. Lipman.

"I am encouraged that this recognition reflects a growing awareness of UFE and the importance of expanding access to safe and effective care throughout Georgia, and frankly, the country."

The Atlanta Fibroid Center is the region's leading nonsurgical fibroid treatment center with a dedicated angiographic suite and individual private rooms designed for comfortable patient recovery. The center's reach extends far beyond Georgia, with 20 percent of patients traveling from across the U.S. and internationally for treatment. Many arrive after years of limited options or conflicting information about treatment. The Center serves as both a clinical resource and an educational hub, offering community seminars, informational tools, and ongoing patient support. Its work also contributes to published research and public advocacy focused on reducing unnecessary surgeries and elevating awareness of minimally invasive alternatives.

What's Next for Atlanta Fibroid Center

Atlanta Fibroid Center is expanding with a second location in Atlanta, increasing access to care and enabling more women to receive UFE procedures. The Center will continue expanding its educational initiatives in 2026, with planned efforts including community events, more digital learning resources, and strengthened partnerships with community organizations. Dr. Lipman will continue outreach within populations that experience higher fibroid prevalence—specifically African American women—and will advocate for treatment approaches that prioritize safety, effectiveness, and long-term well-being.

About Atlanta Fibroid Center®

Founded in 2005, Atlanta Fibroid Center is a specialized practice dedicated exclusively to treating symptomatic fibroids through a minimally invasive, outpatient UFE procedure. The center has positively impacted more than 10,000 lives, serving patients from across the United States and internationally. Dr. John and Jayne Lipman also founded the Free From Fibroids Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to helping eradicate healthcare disparities in fibroid treatment and funding groundbreaking fibroid research.

About John Lipman, MD, FSIR

Dr. Lipman is one of the world's most experienced UFE physicians, having completed medical training at Georgetown University, radiology residency at Harvard Medical School, and fellowship in Vascular and Interventional Radiology at Yale. He has achieved the Fellow of the Society of Interventional Radiology (FSIR) designation, awarded to roughly 10 percent of members, and serves as Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor at Morehouse School of Medicine.

CONTACT: Emily Rose, [email protected]

SOURCE Atlanta Fibroid Center