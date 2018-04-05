Georgia Power and Florida Power & Light Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Utilities, According to Temkin Group

WABAN, Mass., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power and Florida Power & Light deliver the best customer experience in the utilities industry, according to the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings, an annual customer experience benchmark of companies based on a survey of 10,000 U.S. consumers.

Of the 20 utilities included in this year's Ratings, Georgia Power and Florida Power & Light tied for the top spot. Each earned a score of 75% and placed in 65th overall out of 318 companies across 20 industries. These two companies are no strangers to the top; Georgia Power also received the highest rating in the industry in 2017 and 2015, and Florida Power & Light earned the highest rating in 2016. Southern California Gas Company came in a close third with a score of 74% and an overall rank of 85th.

Overall, the utilities industry averaged a 65% rating in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings and tied for 15th place out of 20 industries. The average rating of the industry dropped by 2.6 percentage-points between 2017 and 2018, going from 67.9% down to 65.3%.

The ratings of all utilities in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings are as follows:

Georgia Power : 75%

: 75% Florida Power & Light : 75%

: 75% Southern California Gas Company : 74%

: 74% Alabama Power Company : 70%

: 70% Commonwealth Edison : 69%

: 69% San Diego Gas & Electric : 66%

: 66% TXU Energy : 65%

: 65% Ameren Illinois Company : 65%

: 65% Duke Energy Progress : 65%

: 65% PSE&G : 64%

: 64% CenterPoint Energy : 64%

: 64% Southern California Edison : 64%

: 64% Ameren Missouri Company : 64%

: 64% Baltimore Gas and Electric : 64%

: 64% Atmos Energy Services : 62%

: 62% Consumers Energy Company : 62%

: 62% Pacific Gas and Electric Company : 61%

: 61% Arizona Public Service Company : 60%

: 60% Consolidated Edison Company of New York : 58%

: 58% Appalachian Power Company: 55%

"Utilities need to act less like monopolies, and more like competitive entities that must earn customer loyalty, so that they'll embed CX improvements into their operating fabric," states Bruce Temkin, managing partner of Temkin Group.

Consumers Energy Company's customer experience score improved the most over the previous year, gaining four percentage-points. TXU Energy's score, on the other hand, declined the most, dropping by 10 points.

The Temkin Experience Ratings evaluates customer experience across 20 industries: airlines, auto dealers, banks, computer & tablet makers, credit card issuers, fast food chains, health plans, hotels & rooms, insurance carriers, investment firms, parcel delivery services, rental cars & transport, retailers, software firms, streaming media, supermarket chains, TV & appliance makers, TV/Internet service providers, utilities, and wireless carriers.

To generate these ratings, Temkin Group asked 10,000 U.S. consumers to evaluate their recent experiences with a company across three dimensions: success (can you do what you want to do?), effort (how easy is it to work with the company?), and emotion (how do you feel about the interactions?). Temkin Group then averaged these three scores to produce each company's Temkin Experience Rating.

In these ratings, a score of 70% or above is considered "good," and a score of 80% or above is considered "excellent," while a score below 60% is considered "poor."

The 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings, along with other ratings, can be accessed at the Temkin Ratings website, www.TemkinRatings.com.

The free report, "2018 Temkin Experience Ratings," is available for download at the Customer Experience Matters® blog (ExperienceMatters.blog) and at the Temkin Group website, www.TemkinGroup.com.

