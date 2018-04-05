Georgia Power celebrates Earth Month this April

"Environmental stewardship is a core value for every Georgia Power employee in every community in which we serve," said Mark Berry, vice president of Environmental & Natural Resources for Georgia Power. "For more than a century, we have been committed to taking care of the state we all call home and this commitment really shines during Earth Month."

In addition to Earth Month events, Georgia Power sponsors and participates in river and lake cleanups around the state throughout the year. These events are hosted and sponsored by Georgia Power through Southern Company's Renew Our Rivers initiative. The company is also a corporate sponsor of Rivers Alive, a volunteer waterway cleanup initiative targeting streams, rivers, lakes, beaches and wetlands across Georgia. Since 2003, Georgia Power employees and other volunteers statewide have removed more than 2 million pounds of trash through the program.

Georgia Power is committed to not only keeping the state's waterways clean, but also finding new technologies to reduce, conserve and improve the quality of water returned to the environment from power plants. Through a partnership with other utilities and the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), the company continues to conduct innovative research projects at its Water Research Center at Plant Bowen near Cartersville, Georgia. Research is focused on wastewater treatment to conserve and reuse water more efficiently. To learn more, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/Environment.

Georgia Power PSA Highlights Importance of Water

A Georgia Power public service announcement (PSA) on the air this month highlights the importance and impact volunteers have on protecting and preserving Georgia's more than 70,000 miles of streams and rivers. The PSA, will be on the air this month and will be distributed by the Georgia Association of Broadcasters, produced in English and Spanish, encourages Georgians to visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/River to find a river to clean up near them.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.5 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-power-celebrates-earth-month-this-april-300625238.html

SOURCE Georgia Power

Related Links

http://www.georgiapower.com

