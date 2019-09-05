Georgia Power continues Hurricane Dorian restoration efforts

ATLANTA, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power's restoration efforts are continuing along the Georgia coast as high winds from Hurricane Dorian have resulted in overnight power outages. Nearly 1,500 Georgia Power personnel have been mobilized and are responding to more than 250 individual cases of damage, including broken poles and downed lines, resulting in approximately 15,000 customers without power as of 8 a.m. EDT.

Most of the outages are concentrated in Chatham, Glynn and McIntosh counties. As strong winds continue during the day, additional scattered outages may occur.

Damage assessment teams have re-entered evacuated and affected areas and are relaying critical field information so that restoration teams can be dispatched. As weather conditions improve and tropical storm-force winds subside, crews will work as quickly and safely as possible to repair damage and restore power.

Georgia Power reminds customers that dangerous conditions exist following a storm. Never touch any downed or low-hanging wire, including telephone or TV wires that touch a power line. Never pull tree limbs off power lines yourself or enter areas with debris or downed trees as downed power lines may be buried in wreckage.

The company also offers the following tools you can use to stay informed during restoration efforts:

Outage Alerts – Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message.

Outage & Storm Center – Available at www.georgiapower.com/storm, customers can visit this site to sign up for Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

Outage Map – Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power's interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times.

Georgia Power Mobile App – Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go.

@GeorgiaPower on Twitter – Follow @GeorgiaPower on Twitter for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.

Emergency Plan and Kit – Visit the Georgia Power storm page for information on how to build a family emergency plan and emergency supply kit.

