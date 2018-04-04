Georgia Power, employees and Georgia Power Foundation invest $21 million to improve Georgia communities in 2017

"For more than 100 years, we have been committed to making Georgia the best place to live and work through investments in Georgia communities and organizations," said Sloane Evans, vice president of Human Resources for Georgia Power. "We truly believe that employee-led volunteer efforts have the most impact and are proud that our thousands of employees share a joint mission to be a Citizen Wherever We Serve."

Georgia Power's $21 million in total 2017 giving included:

$16.2 million from Georgia Power and Georgia Power Foundation, Inc. Contributions were centered on the company's five focus areas of giving of Education, Arts and Culture, Environment, Civic and Community, as well as Health and Human Services

Contributions were centered on the company's five focus areas of giving of Education, Arts and Culture, Environment, Civic and Community, as well as Health and Human Services $526,000 raised by Citizens of Georgia Power . With local chapters throughout the state, Citizens of Georgia Power is the company's employee-led volunteer organization

. With local chapters throughout the state, Citizens of Georgia Power is the company's employee-led volunteer organization $3.5 million of total volunteer hour value. Thousands of employees made the most of every minute of volunteering with more than 147,000 hours donated by Citizens of Georgia Power and Ambassadors, the company's retiree volunteer organization.

Thousands of employees made the most of every minute of volunteering with more than 147,000 hours donated by Citizens of Georgia Power and Ambassadors, the company's retiree volunteer organization. $901,000 raised through annual Club of Hearts campaign. The Club of Hearts is the company's annual employee giving campaign, which highlights the work of Georgia non-profit organizations and community service agencies for employees and provides a simple way for them to give.

