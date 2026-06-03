Georgia Power encourages customers to prepare for hurricane season

Grid improvements help reduce outages and speed recovery during severe weather

ATLANTA, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlantic hurricane season is here and runs through Nov. 30. Georgia Power is encouraging customers to take simple steps now to protect their families, homes and businesses. Hurricane season can bring heavy rain, strong winds and flooding to both coastal and inland communities.

Source: Georgia Power

While the National Weather Service predicts a below-normal hurricane season due to a strengthening El Niño driving more unfavorable conditions for hurricane formation in the Atlantic basin, warmer than average ocean temperatures in the waters near the United States will support intensification of any hurricanes that do form. Preparing ahead of time can ensure families and homes are safe when storms arrive.

This hurricane season marks two years since Hurricane Helene in 2024, the most damaging storm in Georgia Power history. Throughout the storm's path, damage to the grid's infrastructure was so severe that crews were rebuilding rather than simply reconnecting. There were nearly 12,000 power poles broken, over 5,800 transformers damaged, 1,500 miles of downed power lines, and over 345 transmission structures rebuilt or repaired. Advanced smart–grid technology supported remote restoration, enabling crews to return service to more than one million customers within the first five days despite widespread devastation.

Georgia Power is continuing to strengthen grid reliability through its Grid Investment Program, investing $1.3 billion in system upgrades over the past three years. In 2025 alone, the company completed more than 100 distribution projects and advanced 25 major transmission improvements, enhancing service reliability for more than 500,000 customers statewide. These upgrades, including smart–grid technology, stronger infrastructure, and undergrounding, are helping reduce outages and significantly speed restoration, particularly during major storms like Hurricane Helene. For more details about how Georgia Power continues improving reliability, visit GeorgiaPower.com/Grid.

"The work we've done to strengthen and modernize our grid is directly improving how we prepare for and respond to hurricanes," said Tami Barron, senior vice president of distribution at Georgia Power. "These investments are reducing outages and helping us restore power faster, even in the most challenging conditions, as we saw during Hurricane Helene. That progress is critical as we enter another active storm season, and it is made possible by our team of highly skilled employees who are among the best in the industry and who train year-round to respond safely, efficiently and with a strong commitment to our customers when it matters most."

Getting Your Home Prepared

Build an emergency supply kit with food, water, flashlights, and medications to get you through at least three days.

with food, water, flashlights, and medications to get you through at least three days. Charge phones, battery packs and anything else you rely on every day.

and anything else you rely on every day. Secure loose items around your home. Patio furniture, garbage cans, and yard décor can easily turn into hazards in high winds.

Patio furniture, garbage cans, and yard décor can easily turn into hazards in high winds. Plan for power outages by keeping freezer doors closed, unplugging appliances that may overload circuits and leave a porch light on once power is restored.

by keeping freezer doors closed, unplugging appliances that may overload circuits and leave a porch light on once power is restored. Know your surroundings by checking flood maps, evacuation routes, and how you will receive emergency alerts.

Before, During and After A Storm Safety Tips

Before a Storm : Stay aware, heed advice from officials, and check out the weather forecast before heading outdoors. Check your emergency kit and family plan. Charge cell phones before the storm and unplug major appliances if you lose power.

: Stay aware, heed advice from officials, and check out the weather forecast before heading outdoors. Check your emergency kit and family plan. Charge cell phones before the storm and unplug major appliances if you lose power. During a Storm : Take safe shelter inside a sturdy building away from windows and doors. Avoid contact with conductors of electricity - appliances, metal objects and water.

: Take safe shelter inside a sturdy building away from windows and doors. Avoid contact with conductors of electricity - appliances, metal objects and water. After a Storm: Never touch any downed or low-hanging wire, including telephone or TV wires that touch a power line. Never pull tree limbs off power lines yourself or enter flooded areas or those with debris or downed trees as downed power lines may be buried in wreckage or hidden under standing water. Customers should call 911 or Georgia Power immediately if they see a fallen or low-hanging power line.

Stay Connected During Hurricane Season

Download the Georgia Power Mobile App – Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go.

– Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go. Check Your Outage Alerts – Customers subscribed to our free Georgia Power Outage Alert service will receive personalized notifications and updates via text message.

– Customers subscribed to our free Georgia Power Outage Alert service will receive personalized notifications and updates via text message. Get Familiar with the Outage & Storm Center – Available at georgiapower.com/outagemap, customers can visit this site to report and check the status of outages via the interactive Outage Map, and access useful safety tips and information.

– Available at georgiapower.com/outagemap, customers can visit this site to report and check the status of outages via the interactive Outage Map, and access useful safety tips and information. Follow the company on social media – Follow @GeorgiaPower on X for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.

For tips on storm safety, outage preparedness and what to do before hurricane season, visit GeorgiaPower.com/Storm.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.8 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), X (X.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

SOURCE Georgia Power