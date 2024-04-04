Georgia Power highlights training programs and career opportunities during Lineworker Appreciation Month

Partnership with Georgia's technical colleges helping bring new professionals to field;

Company expects to hire 170 lineworkers annually in coming years

ATLANTA, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- April is designated nationally as Lineworker Appreciation Month – a time to recognize and celebrate the thousands of lineworkers who work around the clock to keep the lights on for electric customers. This month, Georgia Power is highlighting the successful, forward-thinking collaboration between the company and Georgia's technical colleges to recruit, train and employ the next generation of this critical workforce.

For more than a century, Georgia Power has provided high-quality careers for Georgians as lineworkers who work every day to build, repair and maintain the state's transmission and distribution network providing reliable power for millions of Georgians. The company has recently hired dozens of additional team members to work on main transmission lines and substation construction, with its broader power delivery team hiring approximately 700 workers a year across various functions. In fact, Georgia Power expects to hire around 170 lineworkers annually over the next 3-5 years to continue serving the state. The company is known for investing in its team members and offers a multi-year apprenticeship program for those just entering the field, as well as continuing education for seasoned employees to help them remain at the forefront of industry advancements; competitive compensation; and health, welfare and retirement benefits.

Tami Barron is senior vice president of Distribution for Georgia Power and has worked with the Southern Company system for decades. In her role, she leads the teams responsible for day-to-day Distribution operations including distribution, forestry, right-of-way work, the company's Storm Center and storm response, ongoing grid investment projects and more.

"Members of our line crews come from all walks of life representing Georgia communities where they live and work. This April, we celebrate and thank them for what they do every day. I am proud to work with this team to create a safe, productive, and rewarding workplace where lineworkers are valued for their contributions in serving our customers," said Barron. "Georgia's economy is strong and continues to grow, and we're investing in our power grid to enhance reliability and better serve customers. As our economy expands, the role of lineworkers becomes increasingly significant, making it an exciting time for individuals to join the team and contribute to building the future of energy in the state."

The company works with technical colleges around the state to recruit, train and help connect new, talented team members with employment opportunities. More than 60 percent of new Georgia Power lineworkers come from technical schools with Electrical Lineworker Apprentice Certification (ELAC) programs. Certification through this program offers basic line skills, a CDL license, and on-the-ground exposure in the field. Some programs can be completed in 8-12 weeks, and many can be completed nearly free of cost by taking advantage of Hope Grants.

Currently participating Georgia technical colleges include:

"I went through the ELAC program at Atlanta Technical College because I knew that the traditional college route wasn't for me," said Amarri Williams, a recently hired lineman from Jonesboro, Georgia. "I like that I work in a field that's dynamic and makes a difference in people's lives. Georgia Power has recruited me and made a commitment to my training, safety, and development in this industry."

Georgia Power also maintains a strong working relationship with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), specifically IBEW Local 84 which represents thousands of men and women in the industry across Georgia. IBEW is a partner with the company in education and training, with negotiated programs designed to inspire and develop employees and members in their careers in power delivery and other electrical fields.

"For over a hundred years, IBEW Local 84 has worked in coordination with Georgia Power to not only organize workers into the electrical industry, but help provide security on the job and promote safe and reasonable methods of work," said Drew Stover, business manager of IBEW Local 84. "We're proud of our members who help keep the lights on in this state and stand behind them as they maintain and build the critical infrastructure that makes daily life possible."

If you're interested in a rewarding career with Georgia Power, visit poweringcareers.com to learn about opportunities and how to get started.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.7 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable, and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

