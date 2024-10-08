Georgia Power monitoring, prepared to respond to effects of Hurricane Milton in Georgia

Company is coordinating with state and local emergency partners in wake of Helene recovery

ATLANTA, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power is monitoring the track of Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico and, with restoration efforts from Hurricane Helene nearly completed, the company is now preparing crews to safely and quickly respond to the latest severe weather threat. While the path of the storm may change in the coming days, current forecasts could bring damaging winds and heavy rain to South Georgia as early as Thursday.

Georgia Power is in touch with its response partners, including local and state governments, as well as other regional utilities. The company is maintaining available crews and resources in Central and South Georgia to respond to potential impacts from Milton.

Georgia Power Campgrounds Open for Evacuees

For those evacuating the coast from Hurricane Milton, three Georgia Power campgrounds are open at Lake Oconee in East-Central Georgia and one Georgia Power campground at Lake Harding, near Columbus. Normal campsite fees will be waived during the evacuation. Lawrence Shoals, Old Salem and Parks Ferry are at Lake Oconee. Blanton Creek is at Lake Harding. Sites offer full-service campgrounds, primitive campsites, restrooms, laundry facilities, day-use picnic areas, grills, etc. Campgrounds have a limited number of handicapped accessible sites. To check specific campsite availability and to register, call the Campground Information Line 855-607-6462 or visit www.gplakes.com.

The Mutual Assistance Network

Georgia Power is part of a mutual assistance network consisting of dozens of utilities from around the country. As part of this partnership, Georgia Power line crews assist other utilities when service to their customers is interrupted due to severe weather, but only after service is restored to its customers in Georgia. The company is also able to tap into reinforcements when needed to restore power quickly to Georgia customers, as it recently did with Hurricane Helene, fielding a response team 20,000 strong. The company also has access to resources from its sister power companies in Alabama and Mississippi.

Staying informed is most important during an emergency situation. Georgia Power has developed multiple ways for customers to stay connected:

Tools You Can Use to Stay Connected & Informed

Safety Tips – Before, During and After a Storm

Before a Storm : Stay aware, heed advice from officials, and check the weather forecast before heading outdoors. Check your emergency kit and family plan. Unplug major appliances and charge cell phones in case you lose power.

: Stay aware, heed advice from officials, and check the weather forecast before heading outdoors. Check your emergency kit and family plan. Unplug major appliances and charge cell phones in case you lose power. During a Storm : Take safe shelter inside a sturdy building away from windows and doors. Avoid contact with conductors of electricity – appliances, metal objects and water.

: Take safe shelter inside a sturdy building away from windows and doors. Avoid contact with conductors of electricity – appliances, metal objects and water. After a Storm: Never touch any downed or low-hanging wire, including telephone or TV wires that touch a power line. Never pull tree limbs off of power lines yourself or enter areas with debris or downed trees as downed power lines may be buried in wreckage. Customers should call 911 or Georgia Power immediately if they see a fallen or low-hanging power line.

Georgia Power is prepared to respond to outages safely and as quickly as weather conditions allow.

