Georgia Power Named Utility Communicator of the Year by UCI

The awards, judged by industry peers, reflect Georgia Power's commitment to industry-leading customer communications. Strong, effective communications educate customers on how to stay safe, save money and energy, as well as learn of innovative products and services the company offers to meet their needs.

The award categories and Georgia Power's winning entries are:

Communicator of the Year Best in Show Gold - Digital (SurgeDefender) Gold - Employee or Community Communications (We Help Because It's Home) Gold - Out of Home (SurgeDefender) Gold - Radio (Impossible Demands/Show Binge) Gold - Brand TV (Reliability/Service) Gold - Sales/Marketing TV (Marketplace) Gold - Public Relations (Hurricane Irma Response) Gold - Digital Property (Vogtle 3 and 4 Internal Site) Silver - Out of Home (APL Text to Find) Silver - Radio (APL GoGoGo/Check Out Checkout) Silver - Sales/Marketing TV (Simple Solar) Silver - Print (Marketplace) Silver - Sales/Marketing Complete Campaign (Simple Solar) Silver - Brand Complete Campaign (Economic Development) Bronze - Brand Complete Campaign (Reliability/Service/Value) Bronze - Digital (Budget Bill) Bronze - Social Media (Electric Transportation)

Georgia Power has been a longtime member of UCI, which provides a unique networking forum with members representing more than a hundred electricity, gas, water and alternative source utilities in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Incorporated in 1921, UCI is the first and oldest organization of its kind. Its prestigious Better Communications Competition is among the longest running awards programs for excellence in utility communications.

