Georgia Power provides resources for customers ahead of Winter Storm Enzo

Company prepared to respond to expected snow and sub-freezing temperatures.

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Winter Storm Enzo brings sub-freezing temperatures to the state, Georgia Power is encouraging customers to take steps now to prepare and stay safe and warm. Whether exploring new ways to save energy or preparing for severe weather and potential power outages, resources available on GeorgiaPower.com and the company's social media channels include useful tips for weathering the storm.

Tips to help minimize the impact of cold, winter weather on your power bill include:

Remember, heating can account for 50 percent of a home's typical winter energy usage. Enhance the efficiency of your heating unit by changing filters monthly, or every three months for pleated filters. Make sure heating vents and return air registers are unobstructed by furniture or drapes. Check your insulation – Keep heat where it belongs by ensuring proper insulation in attics and walls. Replace any cracked or peeling caulk or weatherstripping around doors and windows to save up to 10 percent on energy usage and reduce cold air infiltration into your home.

Keep heat where it belongs by ensuring proper insulation in attics and walls. Replace any cracked or peeling caulk or weatherstripping around doors and windows to save up to 10 percent on energy usage and reduce cold air infiltration into your home. Adjust your thermostat – Set your manual thermostat to 68 degrees or lower. Each degree lower can result in a 3-4% decrease in energy consumption. Or take advantage of programmable thermostat features, if available, to save energy throughout the day.

Set your manual thermostat to 68 degrees or lower. Each degree lower can result in a 3-4% decrease in energy consumption. Or take advantage of programmable thermostat features, if available, to save energy throughout the day. Utilize natural heat – Open blinds, shades on sunny days to naturally warm your home at no cost. Close them at night to minimize the chill from cold windows.

Georgia Power is committed to helping customers save money on their energy bills, explore rate options and get assistance when needed. Find dozens of other energy resources, whether you own a home or rent at www.GeorgiaPower.com/MyEnergy.

Prepared to Respond

Georgia Power is monitoring the potential for severe winter weather and forecasts, including ice and snow in some parts of the state. Crews are prepared to safely and quickly respond to the latest severe weather threat as conditions allow.

Staying informed is essential during severe weather, and Georgia Power offers multiple ways for customers to stay connected, including:

Customers subscribed to our free Georgia Power Outage Alert service will receive personalized notifications and updates via text message. Check that your contact number is up to date to receive the latest information. Outage & Storm Center – Available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Storm, customers can visit this site to check their contact information is updated to receive Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can also report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

Available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Storm, customers can visit this site to check their contact information is updated to receive Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can also report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938. Outage Map – Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power's interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times.

– Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power's interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times. Georgia Power Mobile App – Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go.

– Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go. @GeorgiaPower on X (Twitter) – Follow @GeorgiaPower on X for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.

