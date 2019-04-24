Georgia Power receives Louis C. Brown MD Vanguard Award from the Morehouse School of Medicine

ATLANTA, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power was honored Thursday night with the 2019 Louis C. Brown MD Vanguard Award for its leadership in improving health and wellbeing in Georgia by the Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM).

The Louis C. Brown MD Vanguard Award – named in honor of the late Atlanta internist and founder of MSM – recognizes individuals and organizations whose pioneering spirit and demonstrated leadership have made a significant contribution to the health and wellbeing of underserved communities in Georgia and the nation. The honor, which was presented during the school's 11th Anniversary Hugh Gloster Society Celebration in Atlanta, was given to Georgia Power for the company's long-time support of MSM and commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of all communities in Georgia.

"We are so honored to receive the Vanguard Award. It recognizes the more than 30 years that Georgia Power and the Morehouse School of Medicine have been working together to make Georgia communities better," said Paul Bowers, chairman, president and CEO, Georgia Power. "The Morehouse School of Medicine's commitment to providing improved health services and educational pathways to underserved communities across our state parallels Georgia Power's mission to be a citizen wherever we serve and help every community thrive for generations to come."

Georgia Power has been a supporter of MSM since 1985. During the 33-year partnership, Georgia Power and MSM have worked together to help provide science, technology, engineering and mathematics education to nearly 5,000 students through K-12 programs, the MSM Undergraduate Health Sciences Academy and other pipeline programs. These efforts are helping to secure a better future for children and young adults from underrepresented populations across Georgia and provide more doctors and medical professionals for the state, including in rural and disadvantaged areas.

"The word 'vanguard' is not one we use lightly at Morehouse School of Medicine," said Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, president and dean of Morehouse School of Medicine. "A vanguard is a visionary, a steadfast supporter, and an untiring advocate for what is right and good. A vanguard leads by example and works tirelessly to make the world a better place. So, it is with great pride that we have named Georgia Power the recipient of the distinguished 2019 Louis C. Brown MD Vanguard Award."

Past individuals and organizations honored with the Vanguard Award include President Bill H. Clinton; 16th U.S. Surgeon General Dr. David Satcher; 18th U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Regina M. Benjamin, M.D.; Chairman of the Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority Thomas Dortch; baseball legend Henry "Hank" Aaron; and last year's recipient, Kaiser Permanente.

