Georgia Power restores power to nearly all customers impacted by Winter Storm Fern

Service restored to 214,000+ customers as crews converge on hardest hit areas such as Clayton and Cornelia;

Company's generation fleet prepared to meet demand for electricity during severe cold this week

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power has safely restored power to nearly all customers impacted by Winter Storm Fern. The multiday storm brought high winds, freezing rain, snow, and icy conditions to communities across Georgia, leading to a statewide state of emergency. Following the storm, Georgia Power crews, aided by contract crews and teams from partner utilities, worked around the clock to restore power to more than 214,000 customers. As of midday Monday, the majority of remaining power outages related to Winter Storm Fern are in the hardest hit areas of North Georgia such as Clayton and Cornelia, where extensive damage from ice and falling trees caused power outages and access has been a persistent challenge due to icy conditions and impassable roads. Crews are now converging into those areas and, as conditions improve, crews will be better able to restore power quickly for remaining customers.

"We know how difficult it is to be without power, especially when temperatures are below freezing. I am so grateful to our customers for their support and patience as we have worked around the clock to safely and quickly restore power following Winter Storm Fern," said Kim Greene, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. "I'm also grateful for our employees, who are here for our customers when it matters most. However, our work isn't done until every customer who can receive power is reconnected, and I know that commitment is shared by the thousands of team members who remain in the field working today."

Following Winter Storm Fern, severe cold is expected to continue across the state this week with temperatures well below freezing multiple days in a row. Georgia Power is prepared to meet increased demand from customers thanks to its diverse generation fleet including nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and renewable sources. Over the last decade, the company has worked with the Georgia Public Service Commission to enhance its generation mix, maintain an appropriate reserve margin, and invest in technology and winterization at power plants to help ensure reliability during extremely cold weather. This constant focus on improvement and investment has helped the company avoid interruptions in service seen in other markets in recent years.

"Just as important as the work of our line crews is the dedication of the teams in our power plants, who are there for customers 24 hours a day," added Greene. "We make smart investments and prepare for weeks like this because we know reliability matters for Georgians – whether they are enjoying time with family or running a business."

Georgia Power encourages customers to continue to remain weather aware this week, and check GeorgiaPower.com/Storm for the company's Outage Map and latest information on storm impacts. The company also recognizes that cold temperatures can lead to increased power use, so Georgia Power company offers a variety of tips and resources to help minimize the impact of the ongoing cold weather on power bills at GeorgiaPower.com/Save.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.8 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power offers rates below the national average, focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), X (X.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

SOURCE Georgia Power