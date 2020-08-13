Georgia Power's energy efficiency programs save customers money and help reduce impact of summer heat

The company estimates that participating residential customers have recognized approximately $300 million in savings over the past five years through Georgia Power's energy efficiency programs, developed in consultation with and approval by the Georgia Public Service Commission. In terms of an individual's savings, these can range from saving several dollars per month to up to 50% reductions in energy use on some efficiency improvements.

In addition to communicating energy efficiency tips for homeowners, renters and businesses, Georgia Power offers programs such as:

The Home Energy Improvement Program (HEIP). HEIP educates customers on various improvements as well as provides rebates of 50% of the cost up to $600 per year. Energy and monetary savings from improvements continue for years. The program's Individual Improvement approach allows Georgia Power customers to receive incentives for installing one or more qualifying individual energy efficiency measures, including air sealing, duct sealing, attic insulation and more.

per year. Energy and monetary savings from improvements continue for years. The program's Individual Improvement approach allows Georgia Power customers to receive incentives for installing one or more qualifying individual energy efficiency measures, including air sealing, duct sealing, attic insulation and more. Georgia Power has also continued offering separate energy efficiency options throughout the pandemic, including rebates for LED lighting and programmable Smart Thermostats.

Save energy and money by changing a standard light bulb in your home to an ENERGY STAR ® -qualified LED bulb. LEDs use up to 90% less energy than standard bulbs and can last up to 15 times longer.

-qualified LED bulb. LEDs use up to 90% less energy than standard bulbs and can last up to 15 times longer.

When used properly, a programmable Smart Thermostat can help you save energy when you're asleep or away from home. Use the thermostat's pre-programmed energy-saving setpoints as a guide for summer, winter and vacation modes. According to ENERGY STAR®, with proper use, programmable thermostats can save about $180 per year in energy costs.

Tips, Tools & Resources

Whether customers own a home or rent, a variety of energy efficiency programs and resources are available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Save, which also includes access to energy tips, as well as rebates and incentives for both homes and businesses. The Online Energy Checkup resource provides a customized report to help customers understand their home's energy use and find ways to save money. Additionally, Georgia Power's My Power Usage program allows customers to track their daily energy use, project their monthly bill, and set daily or monthly usage alerts.

Energy Assistance Programs

Georgia Power also partners with nonprofit, community and faith-based organizations to offer assistance programs to those in need. These programs include:

Georgia Power's Senior Citizen Discount – Georgia Power customers 65 years of age or older who meet the income requirements for eligibility can receive up to $24 a month off their bill.

– Georgia Power customers 65 years of age or older who meet the income requirements for eligibility can receive up to a month off their bill. Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) – Georgia Power supports the Division of Family & Children Services to help qualifying, low-income households pay their home energy bills.

– Georgia Power supports the Division of Family & Children Services to help qualifying, low-income households pay their home energy bills. The Salvation Army's Project SHARE – Established in partnership with The Salvation Army, Georgia Power customers can provide assistance to residents in the same community for expenses, such as utility bills, housing, food and medical necessities.

Visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyAssistance for more information.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

SOURCE Georgia Power

Related Links

http://www.georgiapower.com

