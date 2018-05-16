Georgia Prime Minister Kvirikashvili to Address AJC Global Forum in Jerusalem

Nearly 1,700 participants, including hundreds of young Jews, from across the United States and many other countries are expected to attend the Global Forum, the first time in AJC's 112-year history that the conference convenes outside the United States. The AJC gathering will be one of the largest for an American Jewish organization in Jerusalem.

"Georgia is a post-Soviet country in the Caucasus region that describes its relationship with Israel as a 'strategic partnership' and has embraced democracy and a pro-Western orientation," said Harris. "It has a venerable Jewish community that, amazingly, dates its origin there back 2,600 years and feels fully at home and embraced by Georgian society. We are honored to be hosting the Prime Minister, a friend and dynamic leader, at the AJC Global Forum."

AJC engages regularly with Georgian diplomats across the U.S., Europe, and Israel, and the global Jewish advocacy organization meets with top Georgian officials each year on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The nonpartisan AJC, founded in 1906, maintains headquarters in New York City, 22 regional offices across the United States, 11 posts worldwide, including Jerusalem, and 35 international association agreements.

