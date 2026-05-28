Georgia PSC approves plan to lower overall rates, deliver annual savings of $50 per year for Georgia Power residential customers

Rate decrease will be effective beginning next month; Total annual savings for all customers of approximately $285 million

ATLANTA, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) today approved a plan to lower overall rates for customers and deliver annual savings of approximately $50 per year, or $4.04 per month, for the typical residential customer using an average of 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month. Total annual savings for all Georgia Power customers will amount to approximately $285 million.

Today's vote by the Georgia PSC follows a stipulated agreement reached earlier this month between Georgia Power and the Public Interest Advocacy (PIA) Staff of the Georgia PSC in two cases originally filed with the Georgia PSC in February – the Fuel Cost Recovery (Docket 56765) case and the Storm Cost Recovery (Docket 44280) case. The cases sought to recover the cost of fuel to operate power generation plants to serve customers and to recover costs to quickly and safely restore electric service following storms, most notably the historic Hurricane Helene in 2024.

"Today's vote by the Georgia PSC will bring lower rates and real savings for Georgia families and businesses as the heat of summer begins and energy use increases, which can lead to higher bills," said Tyler Cook, CFO and treasurer for Georgia Power. "At Georgia Power, our teams work every day to run our business efficiently and keep reliable and affordable energy flowing to our customers. We appreciate today's approval by the Georgia PSC of this plan, following months of hard work by our teams and Georgia PSC staff, robust review and open hearings, as well as engagement by members of the public and intervenors."

Focused on Affordable Energy & Delivering Savings

For more than 140 years, Georgia Power has delivered reliable and affordable energy to Georgians as the state has grown. Since 1990, the company has offered rates, on average, 15 percent below the national average while also offering flexible rate plans for residential and business customers, as well as a wide variety of programs to help customers save money and energy.

With new residents moving to the state and large-load customers like data centers and manufacturers choosing Georgia, Georgia Power continues to work to ensure that growth benefits all Georgia Power customers. The growing pipeline of large-load customers is a key factor that enabled the company's earlier base rate freeze, and is helping spread fixed costs across a broader customer base and protect residential and small business customers. This growth has also allowed the company to commit to providing annual savings of $102 per year for the typical residential customer beginning in 2029.

To learn more about how Georgia Power is keeping energy reliable and affordable for millions of Georgia homes and businesses, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.8 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power offers rates below the national average, focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), X (X.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

SOURCE Georgia Power