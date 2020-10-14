Georgia Ranked #1 for Aerospace Manufacturing and Camden County Best for Space Launch

WOODBINE, Ga., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Separate studies from the consulting giant PwC and Georgia Southern University's Center for Business Analytics and Economic Research (CBAER) demonstrate the business attractiveness of Spaceport Camden.

PwC's 2020 Aerospace manufacturing attractiveness rankings (PDF) lists the State of Georgia as the number one state in the country for aerospace manufacturing. According to the report, "[Georgia's Aerospace and Defense] workforce of 108,000 is employed by more than 800 aerospace companies. Aerospace products, valued at $10.8 billion, account for the state's top exports and represent the second largest manufacturing industry in the state, representing $57.5 billion in economic impact."

Separately, a report by CBAER (PDF) at Georgia Southern University found that Camden County already accounts for 278 of Georgia's 926 direct space industry jobs. According to CBAER, "Camden County has a significantly higher level of specialization in the primary launch sector than does the state of Georgia…the addition of a spaceport could help increase the employment and wages already present in this area."

Direct space industry gross regional product has increased since 2008 for both Georgia and Camden County, while data shows (PDF) statewide GRP has grown by 88% and in Camden County by 125%. The average annual wages per worker in Camden County are $42,757, while the direct space sector average wages are $150,190 in 2019. This means that a typical job in the space sector earns 3.5 times the regional norm.

"Georgia is the number one state in which to do business, as well as the number one state for aerospace manufacturing. Coupled with Camden's existing expertise in the space industry, we are poised for massive growth with the approval of Spaceport Camden," said Steve Howard, Camden County administrator and Spaceport Camden project lead.

Camden County officials have previously touted Spaceport Camden's potential to support transitioning military from Naval Base Kings Bay and to employ aerospace engineers from Georgia Tech University, the nation's largest producer of engineers. Camden County anticipates a final decision on its Launch Site Operator's License Application by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the spring of 2021.

More about Spaceport Camden :

Our Vision is to develop a successful world class spaceport through a public-private partnership that establishes Camden County as the Commercial Space Center of the United States. Our Mission is to create the premier spaceport strategically positioned to provide economic diversity with a competitive advantage for the space sector, Camden County, the State of Georgia and the United States of America. For more information, please view our website at www.SpaceportCamden.us.

