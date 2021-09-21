Georgia Recognizes Clean Energy Week 2021

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has issued a proclamation recognizing September 20-24, 2021 as Clean Energy Week in the state in conjunction with the fifth annual National Clean Energy Week (NCEW).

Last year, more than half of the nation's governors signed proclamations officially recognizing Clean Energy Weeks in their respective states. In his 2021 proclamation, Governor Kemp cites that Georgia is meeting the growing demand for energy through clean solutions, and by 2024, the state will be fourth in the nation in solar production.

"Thank you, Governor Kemp for recognizing the important role that clean energy plays in addressing Georgia's economic and energy needs through your Clean Energy Week proclamation," said Heather Reams, chair of NCEW and executive director of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES). "Today, 85 percent of greenhouse gas emissions are created outside of the United States. This means that U.S. energy and climate policy must foster innovation and commercialization pathways that work as well for Georgia as they do for India. The fifth annual NCEW and the Policy Makers Symposium will provide a bipartisan platform to learn more about what is ahead for clean energy and build the necessary bridges between policy, finance, and innovation to make strides in this critical area."

"Georgia is a national leader in biomass production and communities across our state depend on many forms of clean energy, including nuclear production at four state plants, hydroelectric, and commercial solar farms and residential solar power installations," said Governor Kemp. "Along with Conservatives for Clean Energy Georgia, I encourage all Georgians to learn more about our state's energy needs, and to implement low-emitting energy technologies when available."

Founded in 2017, NCEW brings together government officials, industry associations, businesses, non-profits, and advocates in the clean energy space for events in Washington, D.C., and across America. The weeklong recognition honors the clean energy sector's contributions to America's economic strength while reducing global emissions. Among the unique programming offered throughout the week, the NCEW Policy Makers Symposium will convene lawmakers, energy advocates, and private sector leaders for enlightening and influential clean energy and climate policy discussions.

Additional information about NCEW—including sponsorship opportunities, in-person events, examples of how businesses and communities can show their support, and registration for the Policy Makers Symposium—is available at https://nationalcleanenergyweek.org/.

