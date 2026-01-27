Georgia Residential Land Development Council Announces Frank Schuler as Newest Member of Leadership Team

Schuler Elected to GRLDC Board as Developers Seek to Expand Housing Supply,

Drive Affordability Efforts for Georgia Residents

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Residential Land Development Council (GRLDC) today announced the appointment of Frank Schuler as the newest member of the GRLDC board and leadership team. Schuler's election, alongside existing board members Jay Knight, Neil Koelbl, Richard Ferry, Chris Knight, Brent Scarbrough, and Jim Chapman, demonstrates the depth of knowledge and expertise in housing development through strategic policy reform.

"Frank brings decades of multifaceted real estate and leadership experience to GRLDC as we continue to advocate for policies that deliver accessible, affordable housing to Georgia residents," said GRLDC co-founder Jay Knight. "I am excited to work with him as we drive GRLDC's policy agenda forward."

Schuler is a partner and owner of an Atlanta-based private equity firm, along with several real estate development companies, including Intersect Development . In addition to the GRLDC, he also serves as a board member of BioXtek , a pioneer in regenerative medicine based in Pompano Beach, FL.

"I am excited to take on this new role at GRLDC and be part of an organization that advances policies to ensure that every Georgia family has access to quality, affordable housing," said Frank. "I'm grateful to Jay and the other members of the GRLDC board for their hard work and support, and I look forward to working closely with them to advance GRLDC's goals."

About the Georgia Residential Land Development Council: GRLDC brings together Georgia's most respected homebuilding and development companies, from local family businesses to national industry leaders. Our members represent billions of dollars in annual construction activity and thousands of homes delivered to Georgia families each year. We are developers, builders, contractors, and industry professionals who understand the complexities of bringing homes to market. More importantly, we understand the regulatory barriers that prevent Georgians from accessing affordable housing.

