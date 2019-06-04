Georgia School of Orthodontics Announces 100% American Board of Orthodontics Passage Rate

ATLANTA, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia School of Orthodontics (GSO) is proud to announce that its resident classes of 2019 and 2020 have achieved a 100% passage rate for the American Board of Orthodontics' Written Examination. Passage of the Written Examination is the first of two steps for an orthodontist to become Board Certified in Orthodontics. The Written Examination is a comprehensive exam that assesses the examinee's knowledge of basic sciences and clinical concepts based on criterion-referenced testing.

According to the American Board of Orthodontists (ABO), a Board-Certified Orthodontist "has reached a distinct level of achievement that goes beyond state required licensure, includes additional education and ongoing assessment, and indicates that an orthodontic specialist is upholding the standards of the credential." Georgia School of Orthodontics requires that all residents complete the ABO Written Examination during the second year of their orthodontic residency program.

"We are so proud of our resident classes of 2019 and 2020 for their achievements on the American Board of Orthodontics Written examination. Their 100% passage rate is a testament to their comprehensive knowledge of orthodontic study and practices, as well as to the exceptional education and training provided by Georgia School of Orthodontics during their residency with us," said Ricky E. Harrell, D.M.D., M.A., GSO's program director. "We would like to congratulate the residents on this impressive accomplishment, as well as our faculty and staff for helping them to achieve this monumental goal."

Georgia School of Orthodontics (GSO), based in Atlanta, GA, offers an advanced specialty education program in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics. The 36-month residency program is structured to provide collaborative and evidence-based learning for residents while providing quality orthodontic care to patients in the School's two patient clinics in metro Atlanta. GSO's mission is to educate outstanding dentists to be proficient in the clinical specialty of orthodontics, while providing Georgians with the highest level of patient care available. GSO faculty and staff are dedicated to diversity in both education and practice. For more information about GSO, visit GSOrthodontics.org. To schedule a complimentary consultation, visit bracestoday.com or call 770.351.7737.

