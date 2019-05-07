ATLANTA, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia School of Orthodontics (GSO) announced that it has appointed John W. Stockstill, D.D.S., M.S. as the new Director of Research. Dr. Stockstill currently serves as Assistant Director of Research at GSO, and has played a crucial role in the development and success of the School's Institute for Orthodontic and Dentofacial Orthopedic Research. In his role as Director of Research, he will continue to strengthen the School's Research Institute by overseeing the execution of all research projects, and applying the data to deliver superior patient care and improve the orthodontic industry.

Georgia School of Orthodontics Announces Appointment of New Director Of Research

A Diplomate of the American Board of Orthodontics, Dr. Stockstill has edited, authored and co-authored numerous scientific journals and textbooks, holds patents for orthodontic instruments, and has presented orthodontic lectures at the local, regional and international levels. He is a Fellow in the Academy of General Dentistry, American College of Dentists, and International College of Dentists, a member of Omicron Kappa Upsilon (Alpha-Alpha chapter), and a Diplomate of the American Board of Orthodontics.

Dr. Stockstill also serves as the Associate Editor of the American Journal of Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics. He is a past Chairman of the American Dental Education Association (ADEA) Special Interest Group for Temporomandibular Disorders/Orofacial Pain and is a founding member of the Association of University Temporomandibular Disorder/Orofacial Pain Programs.

GSO's previous Director of Research, Dr. Nandakumar Janakiraman, will now serve as Program Director at University of Louisville's Orthodontic Residency Program.

"We are privileged that Dr. Stockstill will continue to play a pivotal role in our Research Institute. His reputation for excellence, experience, and passion for orthodontic research will continue to guide the Department successfully into the future," said Ricky E. Harrell, D.M.D., M.A., GSO's program director. "We would also like to congratulate Dr. Janakiraman on his esteemed appointment as Program Director of University of Louisville, and wish him great success in his future endeavors."

