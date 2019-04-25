Georgia School Of Orthodontics Awarding Four Local Children With Complimentary Orthodontic Care

ATLANTA, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia School of Orthodontics (GSO) announced that it will provide four Sandy Springs and Gwinnett County based children with complimentary orthodontic care through its Gift of a Smile program. GSO established the Gift of a Smile program in 2016 to celebrate the grand opening of its Atlanta clinic. Since its inception, the program has provided free orthodontic care to nine children in the metro Atlanta area, as part of the School's pledge to provide $100,000 in complimentary orthodontic care to children who need braces but cannot otherwise afford it.

Recipients of GSO's Gift of a Smile include Damian Soler, Lawrenceville, GA; Savien Cox, Decatur, GA; Dr. Ricky E. Harrell, Program Director at Georgia School of Orthodontics, and Sierra Henson, Dacula, GA

"For our family to receive the gift of a smile, it has changed our world," said Reena Henson, mother of smile recipient, Sierra Henson. "We had already started the process at GSO for my oldest daughter to receive braces, and shortly into the process we found out my husband had cancer. We did not have insurance, so we had to put braces on the backburner. Then I received an email for the Gift of a Smile contest. We applied and Sierra was selected!"

The relaunch of the Gift of a Smile program marks the celebration of the School's three-year anniversary in the Atlanta community. GSO has partnered with Sandy Springs Public Schools and Gwinnett County Public Middle Schools for nominations for this year's recipients. Four students at participating schools will be selected to receive complimentary braces, and the schools with the most nominations will receive free school supplies for their classrooms.

Past recipients are grateful for the profound impact the program has had on their lives. Clarissa Cox, mother of recipient Savien Cox, said, "GSO has already changed Savien's life. He's going to walk with his shoulders high, his chin up, ready to conquer anything with his new smile."

The School's Gift of a Smile program is just one part of its mission to provide increased access to the highest quality orthodontic care at a lower cost than private practice orthodontics. GSO also has the Purple Heart Smiles program, which provides free orthodontic care to the children of Purple Heart recipients. To date, GSO has provided over twenty (20) children of Purple Heart recipients with complimentary care.

"Giving back to our community is the most important mission we have here at the Georgia School of Orthodontics. Nothing is more rewarding than seeing the smile of a child whose life has forever changed from orthodontic treatment," said Dr. Ricky Harrell, Program Director at GSO.

For more information on the School's Gift of a Smile program, and to determine your child's eligibility please visit www.BracesToday.com/Gift.

About Georgia School of Orthodontics

Georgia School of Orthodontics (GSO), based in Atlanta, GA, offers an advanced specialty education program in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics. The 36-month residency program is structured to provide collaborative and evidence-based learning for residents while providing quality orthodontic care to patients in the School's two patient clinics in metro Atlanta. GSO's mission is to educate outstanding dentists to be proficient in the clinical specialty of orthodontics, while providing Georgians with the highest level of patient care available. GSO faculty and staff are dedicated to diversity in both education and practice. For more information about GSO, visit GSOrthodontics.org. To schedule a complimentary consultation, visit bracestoday.com or call 770.351.7737

